Mitt Romney Says John Bolton’s Firing Is A ‘Huge Loss’ For The Country

Senator Mitt Romney says that Donald Trump’s announcement on Tuesday that he was firing John Bolton constitutes a “huge loss” for the country. According to The Hill, the Utah politician is “very unhappy” to hear the news.

The president announced on Tuesday that he was letting Bolton go as national security advisor, as The Inquisitr recently reported.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration,” Trump tweeted.

But despite the fact that Bolton was seen as a polarizing figure in Washington D.C., he was also respected. While speaking with reporters, Romney called out Bolton’s firing, saying that he provided a contrarian opinion that was valuable on Capitol Hill.

“His view was not always the same as everybody else in the room. That’s why you wanted him there. The fact that he was a contrarian from time to time is an asset not a liability,” Romney said.

The Republican politician feels that Bolton’s firing is bad for Trump’s White House and for the country.

“I’m very very unhappy to hear that he’s leaving. It is a huge loss for the administration in my opinion and for the nation,” Romney added.

Bolton was scheduled to meet at the White House on Tuesday with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. But shortly before it was to take place, Trump announced on Twitter that Bolton was leaving.

Bolton and Trump apparently got into a heated fight yesterday over Trump’s abandoned plan to host leaders from the Taliban at a meeting at Camp David. The president intended to conduct peace talks with Taliban leaders in order to make good on his campaign promise to pull troops from Afghanistan.

The former national security adviser was against the meeting, as was Vice President Mike Pence, and it was eventually canceled before it could take place. Republicans and Democrats in Congress also expressed opposition to the meeting, which would have taken place days before the 9/11 anniversary of the terror attacks.

Loading...

Trump and John Bolton got into a heated argument Monday, according to two people familiar with what happened, over the President's plan to host Taliban leaders at Camp David. Follow live updates: https://t.co/uTc6MPDsVP pic.twitter.com/Ev0gXI3ZdI — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 10, 2019

Trump denied that Pence and Bolton disagreed with his plan.

Not everyone was sad to see Bolton go, however. Representative Justin Amash tweeted that he was happy to see him go, saying that he shouldn’t have been hired in the first place. He added that he wanted to see a national security adviser who supported peace rather than war, as some suggest Bolton had done.