Miley Cyrus Rocks Black Bondage Top & Angel Wings, Sends Instagram Into A Spiral

Miley Cyrus is a total angel in her latest Instagram post. The singer joins stunners Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey for a sneak peek of the music video “Don’t Call Me Angel” from the new Charlie’s Angels reboot.

In the quick clip, Miley is seen walking through a hallway wearing a sexy black bondage top. The bikini-style top is leather with metal elements and wraps around her neck. Cyrus adds a pair of skintight black pants to complete the look, showing off her toned arms, long legs, and rock-hard abs.

Miley struts her stuff with her hands in her pockets as a pair of black feathered angel wings fly behind her. Her long, blonde hair is styled in loose waves, which fall down her shoulders.

The former Hannah Montana star rocked a dramatic smokey eye in the clip — along with pink blush on her cheeks, a light pink color on her lips, and a bronzed glow.

Next to Miley is Ariana Grande, who stuns in a tiny black dress. Grande wears her long hair in her signature high ponytail and adds a pair of thigh-high boots to her sexy ensemble. Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey also sports a short black dress with angel wings and boots.

Of course, Miley’s fans flocked to the comment section to share their love for the video and all three of the women who are in it.

“This is iconic,” one excited follower wrote.

“We are ready,” another announced.

“Can’t wait,” one Instagram user stated.

“I can’t breathe,” another follower commented.

“OMG,” another fan simply stated.

“They look bomb asf,” another comment read.

“I’m not ok anymore,” read another dramatic statement.

Meanwhile, Miley has been making headlines for many reasons this summer, including the recent release of her new album that had fans raving.

She also announced her divorce from longtime partner Liam Hemsworth. The singer then quickly moved on to a new romance with Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter. In addition, Miley has also been having a self-proclaimed “hot girl summer,” taking to social media to show off her rocking bikini body.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cyrus’ latest bathing suit photo was posted on her older sister Brandi’s page — showcasing The Last Song star’s ample cleavage and hourglass figure in a stunning leopard-print one-piece.

In the caption of the photo, Brandi and Miley Cyrus reveal that they’re squeezing in one final summer vacation before the fall officially starts.