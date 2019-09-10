Ariana Grande Goes Pantless In Oversized Sweatshirt, Pairs Look With Crocs & Fans Can’t Handle It

The singer looked adorable in her cute and comfy outfit.

While Ariana Grande is known for her incredible vocals, she is also a total trend setter. The petite singer shared a snap of a cozy and comfortable outfit, perfect for the fall, on Instagram. In the selfie taken in a full length mirror, Ariana sported an oversized sweatshirt and opted to go pantless, putting her tan, toned legs on full-display. Her hair was pulled back in a her signature tight ponytail. She opted for 1960s inspired makeup, including a bold cat-eye and a nude lip.

The 26-year-old surprised fans by pairing the adorable ensemble with a pair of white Crocs. This is somewhat of an unusual choice for the 5’0 singer, as she typically wears thigh-high boots and high heels. Regardless, Ariana’s followers seemed to love her shoes.

“Come on Crocs! Now I want a pair,” wrote a fan.

“Yessss Crocs!” said a follower.

“Omg Ariana. Crocs. I’m shook,” added another.

“We love a Croc moment,” commented a different person.

“Ariana know what style looks like #croclife,” chimed in a fifth Instagram user.

Ariana’s fashionable photo has racked up more than 2.5 million likes.

Based on the post’s comments section, Crocs are sure to make a comeback because of Ariana. The pint-sized fashionista seems to be well-aware that everyone, including major corporations, want to steal her style. According to Insider, the “Break Up With Your Girlfriend I’m Bored” singer recently sued Forever 21 for $10 million for reportedly using her likeness and lyrics in their advertisements. The complaint stated that the company was using a model who bore a striking resemblance to Ariana in order to sell their product.

“The resemblance is uncanny and Forever 21’s intent was clear: to suggest to the viewing public that Ms. Grande endorsed Forever 21, its products, and was affiliated with Forever 21,” stated the singer’s lawyers in a document.

The lawsuit, however, caused Ariana to face major backlash.

Farrah Moan, of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Star, accused the the singer of being a hypocrite. Farrah claimed that Ariana had copied one of her looks during Season 4 of the show.

“Ariana should give me a cut of that 10M since her team literally sent a pic of me to the designer and paid them to copy my look from as4… I guess stealing from queer artists for profit is fine tho,” wrote Farrah on Twitter.

Despite the accusations, Ariana appears to be doing just fine. As reported by The Inquisitr, the Sam & Cat star has collaborated with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey for the song “Don’t Call Me Angel,” for the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot. The song will be released on September 13.