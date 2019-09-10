Kourtney Kardashian Spreads Legs In Onyx Bodysuit So Tiny, It’s Kind Of Worth A Look

Kourtney Kardashian is looking better than ever. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has appeared in a new social media post to help promote sister Kim’s SKIMS shapewear brand – suffice to say that Kourtney posing in the merch has likely had a major effect on her fans. The 40-year-old has put her statement attitude on show via the post, although its agenda was likely to showcase the bodysuit being donned.

Beady-eyed fans will have spotted that the polaroids shown today saw Kourtney don the same onyx shade of shapewear that she wore in a post made to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram recently.

Today’s update didn’t come in video format, though. It showed two images of Kourtney rocking her shapewear with a simple white background and nothing in the way of fancy flourishes bar the perspex chair being seated on. The first photo showed Kourtney shot in profile as she sat on the chair in a fairly conventional way. Kourtney was wearing an impossibly tiny and strappy bodysuit in the black onyx shade, with a bit of color coordination going on from statement dark shades and matching stiletto heels.

The second photo appeared to up the ante even more, though. Here Kourtney was seen straddling the chair with her legs spread either side of her. Fans also got a better view of the bodysuit, with the Poosh CEO’s curves and fit physique definitely taking center stage.

Kourtney’s update quickly proved popular, racking up over 70,000 likes in just 20 minutes. Of course, comments giving the star the thumbs-up didn’t take long to pour in either.

Kourtney may be 40, but this star is feeling better than she ever did. Kourtney might come with a reputation for gluten-free living, but this summer has brought a new angle to Kourtney’s nutrition profile. A blog post made on Kourtney’s Poosh lifestyle website back in June saw the star reveal that she’s gone keto.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” she wrote.

It looks like Kourtney’s eating plan is working. A recent photo of the star flaunting her killer legs in tiny shorts drove Instagram wild, per The Inquisitr.

Kim appears to have included other members of her family to help promote SKIMS. Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner have also appeared in promotional content for the brand. Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her Instagram.