Joy-Anna Duggar’s Adorable Son Gideon Tricks Her With Treats In Sweet Instagram Video

Joy-Anna Duggar's son is already learning the importance of sharing.

Joy-Anna Duggar’s 1-year-old son, Gideon, is already a natural in front of the camera. In a new video that the Counting On star shared on her joint Instagram page with husband Austin Forsyth, the toddler stole the show from his famous mom.

On Tuesday, Joy-Anna took to Instagram to share a sweet family video of Gideon enjoying snack time. In the short clip, the tot is grabbing handfuls of tiny cheese crackers out of a spill-proof container while he sits next to his mom. He holds it up for the camera, staring into it with a devilish grin on his face before offering to share his snacks with Joy-Anna by holding a cracker in front of her mouth. However, as she thanks Gideon for being a good boy by sharing his food, he quickly yanks his offering away from her face and pretends to put it in his mouth.

But Gideon isn’t about to let his mama starve; he reveals that his initial actions are just a ruse by feeding the cracker to Joy-Anna. After his mother calls him “silly” and gobbles up her treat, Gideon gets a serious case of the giggles.

Joy-Anna Duggar also shared the cute moment on one of her Instagram stories, where she praised her son for sharing something so precious with her.

“He must love a whole lot!” she wrote. “Cuz for me to share my food takes a whole lot of love!’

Austin doesn’t make an appearance in the family video.

However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, it definitely looks like Joy-Anna’s hubby was feeling the love in another of the Duggar daughter’s recent Instagram posts. In a snapshot that she shared with her 890,000 followers, the barefoot mother of one can be seen giving Austin an affectionate greeting. She was so happy to see Austin because he had been away helping victims of the hurricane that recently ravaged the Bahamas.

The Forsyth family’s sweet Instagram posts come just days after Joy-Anna’s cousin Amy praised her for her strength. Joy-Anna suffered a miscarriage in July, but she didn’t let the tragedy stop her from attending Amy’s baby shower last month. According to The Hollywood Gossip, Joy-Anna had to leave the event early for mysterious reasons that Amy did not reveal. However, in response to fans’ questions about her cousin’s absence in photos taken at the event, Amy revealed that she is doing well.

“She is a beautiful person and is so strong,” she wrote. “We all love her so much!”