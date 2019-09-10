Joe Biden, Andrew Yang, And Bernie Sanders Have Biggest Leads Over Donald Trump In New Emerson Poll

A new Emerson College poll of New Hampshire reveals that in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup with Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Andrew Yang, and Bernie Sanders have the highest leads. Specifically, Biden has a 10-point lead and beats Trump with 55 percent support, Yang has an eight-point edge with 54 percent support, and Sanders is in third, toppling Trump with a five-point lead at 53 percent support.

After the top three, Kamala Harris has a two-point lead over Trump with 51 percent support, while Elizabeth Warren is the only front-runner candidate in overall polling to lose against Trump with 49 percent support.

As for overall polling numbers in the state, Biden and Warren are in a dead heat with 24 percent and 21 percent support, respectively, while Sanders is in third with 13 percent support. Pete Buttigieg is in fourth with 11 percent, Kamala Harris is in fifth with 8 percent, and Tulsi Gabbard is in sixth at 6 percent.

Cory Booker is in seventh with 4 percent support, and Andrew Yang is in eighth with 3 percent support.

Per RealClearPolitics, Biden is still leading the 2020 Democratic race with 29.8 percent support. Warren is in second with 18 percent support, and Sanders is in third with 17.7 percent support. Yang is in sixth place with 2.7 percent support, which makes his second-place position in the Trump head-to-heads all the more impressive.

According to Spencer Kimball, director of Emerson Polling, it’s “interesting” to see Yang top his Democratic rivals — sans Biden — when it comes to taking on Trump.

“In this case, his lower name recognition may allow voters to idealize his candidacy,” he said.

Loading...

During a recent interview on WBUR-FM’s On Point, Yang addressed the support he receives from Trump advocates and others across the political spectrum.

“The reason why Republicans and Trump voters and independents and libertarians are drawn to my campaign is that they see that I’m just a problem solver,” he said. “I don’t have any particular alignment, which means I’ll be able to get things done in Washington that others cannot.”

Per The Inquisitr, Biden, Yang, and Sanders topped another recent Emerson poll in terms of support from 18- to 29-year olds. The poll revealed that Sanders is drawing 29 percent support from this demographic, Biden is drawing 23 percent, and Yang is pulling 17 percent. On the lower end of the spectrum, Warren is at 6 percent support and Harris is at 5 percent.

Yang and Sanders also topped an Economist/YouGov poll back in July in terms of support from 2016 Donald Trump voters. Of the people in the poll that intended to vote in their state’s primary or caucus, 14 percent who voted for Trump plan to vote for Bernie and 10 percent for Yang. None of the other candidates received double-digit support in this particular poll.