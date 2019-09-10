Instagram Goddess Rosanna Arkle Pours Out Of Red Checker Bikini

Rosanna Arkle continues to steam up social media as she flaunts her famous figure all over Instagram. This week was no exception as she gave fans a brand new bikini photo to drool over.

In the sexy snapshot, Rosanna is seen standing on a beach in front of a flowing white curtain as she poses in a barely-there red checkered bikini.

Arkle poses for the camera with a seductive look on her face as she brings her hand up to her neck. Rosanna’s bikini leaves little to the imagination in the photo, and flaunts her massive cleavage, flat tummy, and impressive abs. The tiny two-piece also showcases the model’s toned arms, lean legs and curvy backside.

Arkle wears her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in loose, wet-looking waves that fall down her back and over her shoulder. She sports a full face of makeup over her bronzed skin, which includes darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She also adds pink blush on her cheeks and a light pink color on her lips to complete her glam look.

The social media sensation boasts over 4.7 million followers on her account, and her latest bikini snap earned her nearly 30,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rosanna recently thrilled her fans by sharing a set of photos of herself rocking a skintight dress that showed off her ample bust and hourglass figure. She smiles in a fun and flirty way, which likely delighted her followers.

According to Arkle’s official website, the model lives her life as healthy and positive as she possibly can.

“In life my basic philosophy is to live a healthy, active and positive lifestyle as much of the time as possible. Sure you fall off the wagon from time to time but that’s ok. Through my modelling I have worked out what works for me to stay healthy and look good and this is what I am passing onto you with my new program. Enjoy it and keep a healthy and positive attitude,” Rosanna says in the about section of her website, revealing that she believes anything is possible with a positive outlook.

The model also offers a bit of background on herself, confessing that she often misses her home.

“I was born in Australia but was raised in rural New Zealand. I really miss it and always look forward to my trips home,” Rosanna Arkle admits.