Watch Luxembourg Vs. Serbia UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Live Stream: Start Time, Watch Group B Match Live Online

In a must-win match for both teams, Luxembourg and Serbia battle for the second qualifying position in the UEFA 2020 Euro qualifiers Group B.

Serbia bounced back from taking a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of surprising Group B leaders Ukraine back in June, as The Inquisitr reported, to defeat winless Lithuania — only to suffer another defeat in their most recent UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying outing against Portugal, a team that they earlier held to a draw. Now the Eagles must face a team that ranks 91st on the FIFA world table, but sits ahead of Serbia on goal difference in the UEFA 2020 Euro qualifying Group B, Luxembourg, is a match that could launch the winner into the second qualifying slot in the group, when it streams live from Luxembourg.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the important Luxembourg vs. Serbia UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group B showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 8,125-seat Stade Josy Barthel in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, on Tuesday, September 10. In Serbia, which lies in the same time zone as Luxembourg, the live video stream will also begin at 8:45 p.m.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time, on Tuesday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at 2:45 p.m. EDT, 11:45 a.m. PDT. In India, the livestream gets underway starting at 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning, September 11, India Standard Time.

Serbia received some good news Monday when a previously reported injury to star striker Luka Jovic, also of Real Madrid, turned out be less serious than had been believed. Jovic is expected to be in the lineup for Serbia on Tuesday. And the striker is due to score — having now gone 10 matches and 420 minutes across all competitions without finding the back of the net. His last goal came in a June Euro qualifier against Lithuania, and was one of four Serbia tallies in that lopsided victory.

If either Serbia or Luxembourg can take the full three points, the winner would leapfrog Portugal into second place, depending on the result of what could be a difficult matchup for the Portuguese against Lithuania, taking place in the same Tuesday time slot.

Luxembourg Captain Laurent Jans. Denis Doyle / Getty Images

Loading...

To watch a free live video stream of the Luxembourg vs. Serbia UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier, access ESPN3, the online-only network offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is available free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV service provider login credentials, through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

But there is a way to watch Luxembourg vs. Serbia stream live online for free without a cable login. Fans can sign up for a trial subscription to either Sling TV or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they each offer seven-day trial periods, allowing fans to watch the UEFA Euro qualifying match at no charge. Fans should be aware that while Sling TV offers ESPN3 as part of its regular package, YouTube TV viewers will need to use their newly-acquired login credentials to sign in to the ESPN app or website to access ESPN3.

In Serbia, NOVA TV carries the live video online. Accessing a livestream in the United Kingdom and in Ireland requires a Sky Sports subscription. For a full list of further livestream sources for Luxembourg vs. Serbia in Luxembourg and in other countries around the world, visit the Live Soccer TV site.