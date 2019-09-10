Brunette Bombshell Jessica Killings Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging Zebra Swimsuit

Jessica Killings’ Instagram feed is living proof that summer is still not over yet. The American Instagram model recently enjoyed a day of fun in Las Vegas where the temperatures are still up in the 80s and 90s. Earlier this week, the model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of her fun day in which she showed off her fit physique in a plunging swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination, and her legion of fans are here for it.

In this particular snapshot, the brunette bombshell is sitting on the ground at Wet Republic Ultra Pool, as the geotag she included with her post indicated, which is luxurious that offers dayclub offering multiple pools, top dance DJs, cabanas, daybeds and lounge.

Killings — which is her real last name, as she specified in her Instagram bio — is rocking a zebra-print one-piece bathing suit that features a plunging neckline that dips all the way to her stomach, leaving most of her chest and cleavage exposed. In addition, the suit boasts very high-cut legs that come up to her waist, putting her full, wide hips in full evidence. According to the tag she paired with the photo, the swimsuit she is wearing is from Fashion Nova, for which she is an ambassador.

As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, Fashion Nova is a popular brand in the social media world, which is often promoted via influencers and models on their Instagram pages. Other brands that follow a similar strategy include KO Watches and Pretty Little Thing, according to the report.

I the shot, Killings is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips lips curled into a coquettish smile, putting on a facial expression that is both seductive and defiant. Her raved hair is in a middle part and styled down in straight strands cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest.

Loading...

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Killings shared with her nearly 2 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 37,600 likes within a little over a day of being posted. The same time frame also brought in upwards of 430 comments to the photo, proving to be a hit among her following. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model flocked to the comments section to praise her incredible physique.

“Sizzling hot!” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a series of fire emoji.

“That face,” another fan raved, adding a heart eyes emoji after the words.