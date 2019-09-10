Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s Mom Dr. Deb Makes Her ‘RHOC’ Debut

Dr. Deb will be seen on tonight's 'RHOC.'

Viewers of The Real Housewives of Orange County met Braunwyn Windham-Burke for the first time last month and soon, they’ll be getting to know her mother, Deborah Windham, who is also known as Dr. Deb.

According to a new report, fans will be seeing Dr. Deb on the September 10 episode of the Bravo TV reality series’ 14th season and will also be learning more about husband, who is said to be a “much younger” doctor.

“I love my mom so much and really respect the fact that, as a single mom, she supported us and worked hard to become a doctor,” Braunwyn recently told The Daily Dish.

While Braunwyn has captured the attention of many with her over-the-top, wild style she frequently shares photo of on Instagram, she’s much more than a fun personality. In fact, she’s a lot of things, including a life coach, a practicer of sacred medicine, a pro-aging activist, and a self-proclaimed “medicine woman.”

In Dr. Deb’s latest photos, she’s been seen sporting multicolored hair and a Burning Man-ready wardrobe. However, she’s not all fun and games and in the caption of one of her most recent images, she told her followers that she recently found one of her jackets from her Deborah Windham MD Family Practice.

“I wore these for over 25 years,” she captioned the photo. “I practice medicine waaayy differently now, advocating psychedelics when I used to warn patients of them, a victim of my own western training! Nothing but memories.”

While Braunwyn appears to have hit it off with the majority of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars, things between her and Kelly Dodd aren’t great at the moment. In fact, as The Inquisitr recently reported, Kelly called out Brauwyn on Instagram weeks ago and accused her of acting as a pawn for Tamra Judge.

After seeing a video clip shared by a fan who commented that Judge and their other co-star, Shannon Beador, were trying to take on Kelly with the help of “their pawn,” Braunwyn, Kelly agreed with the fan’s message, saying, “Totally.”

“And Braunwyn doesn’t see it. She goes back [and] forth the whole season,” Kelly said, according to a screenshot shared by Comments by Bravo on Instagram.

To see more of Braunwyn, Kelly, Dr. Deb, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.