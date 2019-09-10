Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Tugs At Panties In Racy Snap

Danielle Knudson sent Instagram into overdrive with her latest update. While the beauty is known for modeling risqué lingerie, she kicked it up a notch Tuesday with a snap in which she tugged at her panties.

In the photo, the blond beauty leaned against a wall near an indoor plant. She also appeared to be standing near a window as warm light bathed the room. Where she stood was nowhere near as exciting as what she was wearing — which was not much.

Knudson wore a pale green bra and matching panties. The bra was a classic triangle shape featuring a plunging neckline that showed plenty of cleavage. The panties were bikini style and appeared to be about as small as they could get. The skimpy set put Knudson’s incredible physique on display. The GUESS model pulled one side of her panties down, giving of a provocative vibe.

Light filtering in thorough the window showcased Knudson’s toned body. Her chiseled abdominal and hip muscles were prominent in the snap as well as the stunner’s shapely hips and toned thighs. The model wore a full face of makeup for the shoot, and she left her long hair down in waves. With her head tilted slightly to the side, she gave the camera a sensual look.

In the photo’s caption, the model gave a shout out to her photographer Kyle Deleu for his stunning work.

Fans were thrilled with the snap, and many told her it was just plain hot. “Perfect,” “sublime” and “goddess” were also words used to describe the photo. Other fans seemed to be at a loss for words and only left behind fire and heart emoji.

“Amazing lines,” one follower noted about the snap.

Another fan told the model that she looked sexy and intriguing in the photo.

Many of the model’s snaps are compelling. She certainly knows how to work the camera, as most of her posts demonstrate.

Loading...

Knudson is well-known for showing off her fabulous figure in many of her posts. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she gave a behind-the-scenes look at one of her photoshoots in which she wore sheer lingerie. Lingerie does appear to be one of Knudson’s favorite items to model. That being said, she has also models bikinis. In fact, the stunner walked the runway looking like a million bucks during the Miami Swim Week event in July.

Fans wanting to keep up with the model can follow her Instagram account.