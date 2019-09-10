Kelly Ripa Breaks Ballerina Guinness World Record: See The Pointe Pic Driving Instagram Wild

When Kelly Ripa sets her mind to something, she succeeds. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host caused somewhat of a buzz on Instagram yesterday with a picture of herself standing on her tip-toes in pointe shoes: as The Inquisitr reported, the 48-year-old was on a mission to get as many ballerinas as possible standing en-pointe at the same time. The agenda came with a plan to land a Guinness World Record – it looks like Kelly has done just that.

Earlier today, Kelly took to Instagram. Her photo contrasted yesterday’s one – while the blonde appeared solo without showing her face on Monday, today offered contrast by virtue of seeing Kelly in full. The star also showed her face with quite a crowd. Co-star Ryan Seacrest was in the snap, with the two famous faces also joined by some of the world’s most famous dancers. Isabella Boylston and Tiler Peck formed part of the professional dancers joining Kelly – while the ballerinas had opted for their signature tutus, Kelly was rocking more of a studio look. The mother of three appeared in skin-tight black leggings and a light pink wraparound cardigan – any ballet fans will recognize the upper as warm-up gear that’s frequently donned by ballerinas.

Most importantly, Ryan appeared to be holding a framed confirmation that Kelly and her social media mission had worked. A caption from Kelly confirmed it, although she didn’t use English to state that she’d done it. Kelly also tagged Ryan and the various dancers in the photo to mark the achievement.

This update definitely didn’t go unnoticed. It managed to rack up over 3,600 likes in the space of 20 minutes, with the same time frame bringing over 45 fans into the post’s comments section.

“Wow wow wow” came from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

“Congrats. You are the BEST!!!!!!” was another comment.

“KILLED IT,” one fan wrote.

Comments also seemed to come in from fans who themselves have wanted to give classical dance a go.

“Congrats! Always wanted to be a ballet dancer when I was younger,” a fan stated.

Kelly may be known as a fitness queen, but this star comes with a dancer background. As Dance Magazine reported back in 2017, Kelly herself admitted to undergoing ballet training for over a decade. The star also spoke to the magazine with excited words about dancers overall.

“I have so much admiration for all dancers and the work that goes into their craft,” she said.

