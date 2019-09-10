Khloe Kardashian Is A Total Knockout In Skintight Metallic Leggings & Tiny Bra

Khloe Kardashian can’t stop showing off her toned body on social media, and she continued the trend on Tuesday when she posted a brand new photo of herself looking fit and flawless on her Instagram story.

In the sexy snapshot, Khloe is seen wearing a tiny black and white bra, which showcased her ample cleavage and toned arms. Kardashian paired the undergarment with some skintight metallic leggings. The high-waisted pants flaunted the single mother’s rock-hard abs, long, lean legs, and curvy booty as she posed for a selfie in the mirror.

The workout ensemble is the latest in Khloe’s Good American fitness line. The company makes other clothes as well, including jeans. However, the sporty pieces seem to hold a special place in Kardashian’s heart.

In the photo, Khloe had her long, blonde hair pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head. She also looked fabulous as she rocked a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and nude lips. She also included long lashes and pink blush on her cheeks to complete the glam look.

Khloe held her phone up in order to snap the photograph, and was also seen accessorized the comfy and casual ensemble with a pair of slide-on shoes on her feet.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe also flaunted her gym-honed body on her sister Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account this week. Khloe was seen as the star of a video where she wore one of Kim’s pieces from her new shapewear line.

Khloe laid on the floor in the tiny bodysuit as she stunned social media with her curves.

According to Shape Magazine, Kardashian has offered a look at exactly how she gets her impressive body in the past with a day-by-day workout guide. She revealed on her now dead app that she likes to start off the week by doing cardio.

The next days she moves on to her legs and butt, giving them the attention they deserve. On day three she focuses on her core and is back to cardio by day four. On the fifth day it’s all about toning up her arms, and on day six she does a total body workout.

The seventh day may be Khloe Kardashian’s most favorite day of them all as the reality star takes a day of rest and lets her body and muscles do a bit of recovery from the grueling workouts it’s endured the other six days of the week.