Ryan Serhant Sits Front Row At OxyContin Heiress Joss Sackler’s Fashion Show During Courtney Love Fight

Ryan Serhant, the star of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing, set tongues wagging after making an appearance at OxyContin heiress Joss Sackler’s New York Fashion Week show. Courtney Love has famously been battling with the controversial designer, and no other major celebrities showed up for the runway reveal, but Serhant was front row cheering on Sacker, according to The Blast.

The real estate mogul posted a video of the fashion show on his Instagram story celebrating Sackler for her “amazing work.” The designer, who is married to Purdue Pharma owner David Sackler, caused controversy by creating the fashion line. Critics say that she is using the money earned by getting people addicted to pain killers to play in the fashion world.

Attendees noticed the Bravo-lebrity’s presence, which was notable given the absence of other big names. Vogue contributor Alexandra Mondalek tweeted about his appearance.

“So I came to Joss Sackler’s first New York fashion week show because I’m curious lol,” she wrote. “So far there are: Valentino rockstuds, Gucci monogram belts, and at least one Bravo reality star (it’s Ryan Serhant from Million Dollar Listing).”

Serhant’s appearance comes in the midst of the battle between Sackler and Courtney Love. Love says that she was personally asked to appear at Joss’ show by the OxyContin heiress’ team and was even offered $100,000, along with custom hair and makeup services and a custom-made dress, to show up. The rocker, who has been outspoken about her struggle with drug addiction, has said that she turned down the offer because she didn’t want to be a part of the show.

Sackler posted images of a conversation between her and Love that makes it appear as though the singer turned down the offer because she wanted more money, enraging Love.

The Hole singer fired back, saying that she asked for the money so she could donate it to charities, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“There’s confidentiality clauses on the one you just published but hey, you break the law every day that your family MURDERS 200 Americans. Also? I thought some old relative was the cause of the opioid crises not you, or your husband, and then? I looked into it. Got Nothing to hide you b***h. Your. People. Killed. My. People. Idiot. Missing the entire point. Come for me Sackler,” Love wrote.

Serhant and his wife Emilia Bechrakis welcomed their first child earlier this year. The Bravo star is currently facing a lawsuit that accuses him of illegal business practices.