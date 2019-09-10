2019 NFL Power Rankings Week 1: New Orleans Saints Sitting High For Every Media Outlet

Wil Lutz came to the rescue and locked in a Saints' home opening victory.

The New Orleans Saints had not won a season opener in five years and they were long overdue for a big one. After having the last two seasons end in heartbreaking agony, the only way to get past it would be with a big win. That is exactly what they delivered with a 58-yard field goal from Wil Lutz as time expired, but do the major media outlets still think they are worthy of being at the top of the NFL?

As recapped by The Inquisitr, the Saints escaped with a big win against the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football to start the season. It was a back-and-forth contest that really helped the city and the franchise after ending the last two years in agonizing fashion.

The Saints came into this season as one of the favorites to reach the Super Bowl, but are they still seen that way after one week? The major media outlets released their 2019 NFL Power Rankings after the first week of the season and many of them still feel as if the Saints are the team to beat in the NFC.

ESPN – 3

ESPN kept the Saints in the number three spot which is exactly where they were for the preseason as well. A lot of praise was given to rookie center Erik McCoy who played very well and contributed to Drew Brees being sacked only one time against the Texans.

USA Today – 4

The people at USA Today did drop the Saints down one spot since the opening victory was a last-second win. After giving up a lot of yards and some big plays to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, the felling is that the secondary has to improve.

NBC Sports – 2

NBC Sports believes that it will be “another fun year in the Big Easy” and has them ranked the highest.

NFL Network – 4

NFL.com is also concerned about the secondary of the Saints as they gave up many big plays and the defensive line surrendered 180 yard on the ground. It was not a good showing for the Saints’ defense, but luckily, the offense and special teams came to the rescue.

Athlon Sports – 7

The lowest ranking the Saints received came from Athlon Sports who believe the Rams, Cowboys, Eagles, and Packers are better than them in the NFC.

The New Orleans Saints needed an opening season victory in the worst way and they picked up one in overly dramatic fashion. The major media outlets still have a lot of faith in the Saints, but some changes will need to be made so it isn’t an anxiety attack for the fans throughout the entire season.