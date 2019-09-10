‘Sports Illustrated’ Stunner Kate Bock Has Legs For Days In Insanely Short White Dress

Kate Bock is taking New York Fashion Week by storm.

The blond bombshell is no stranger to showing off her figure to Instagram followers in a wide-variety of sexy outfits and she drives her fans absolutely crazy on a regular basis. Currently, the model is with a ton of her peers at New York Fashion Week where she is enjoying various red-carpet events and time with friends. In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, Bock sizzles in skimpy white dress.

In the the triple-update, Bock first shared a video of herself posing in front of a DKNY step and repeat. In the sexy clip, the model strikes a few different poses while photographers go crazy for the model. The blond bombshell wears her long locks pulled back in a bun while a few pieces fall around her face. Bock also dons a face full of makeup in the image that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

Her insanely fit figure steals the show in the shot as she rocks an off-the-shoulder white dress that fits her like a glove. The NSFW ensemble hits well above her knee and her long and lean stems take center stage in the image. Kate completes the look with a pair of high, strappy black heels and a blazer over her dress. The next two photos in the series are stills of Bock rocking the same exact outfit. In one image, the model poses for a solo shot and in another, she appears with two pals.

Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned Kate a ton of attention from her loyal fans with over 4,000 likes in addition to 40-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to tell Kate to have a great time at NYFW while countless others commented on her sexy look. A few more simply gushed over the image with a series of emoji.

“So beautiful so gorgeous you are so beautiful so gorgeous,” one follower gushed with a series of red heart emoji.

“You are gorgeous my dear!,” another Instagram user raved.

“Extremely hot and sexy look,” one more user wrote with a series of red lip emoji.

Most recently, The Inquisitr shared that Bock dazzled in another sexy look, though the previous one was a little more laid-back. In the photo, the Sports Illustrated model looked absolutely stunning in a tiny salmon-colored crop top that showcased her toned and tanned abs. On the bottom, Bock dons a matching pair of leggings that show off her trim legs.

The post garnered over 12,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments.