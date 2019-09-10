Cameron Diaz’s See-Through Shirt Proves She’s Still A Blonde Bombshell

Cameron Diaz may be stepping back from her days as a Hollywood starlet, but she’s still a blonde bombshell. The Daily Mail reports that the actress was spotted out this week looking stylish and sexy just days after celebrating her 47th birthday.

In the photos taken by the paparazzi, Cameron is seen wearing a skimpy white tank top, which is paper thin and offers a peek at her black bra underneath. The top flaunts Diaz’s ample cleavage and toned arms as she strolled around the airport on Monday after picking up a friend.

The There’s Something About Mary star paired her racy top with some loose-fitting, distressed jeans, which showed off her curvy hips and long legs.

Cameron had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back. She also rocked a natural makeup look, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

Diaz accessorized her ensemble with a pair of tan sandals and some oversize dark sunglasses. She added red polish on her fingers and toes to give the look an extra pop of color, and sported her gold wedding band on her left hand.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cameron recently opened up about life and her marriage to singer Benji Madden, during a brand new interview with InStyle.

During the interview, the actress revealed that she was feeling amazing as she enters her late forties, revealing that she believes it’s been her best decade yet.

“You know, I think the 40s are the best decade. You just get to be real with yourself, and you can also make necessary changes because you have the experience of looking back on four decades. Looking at patterns and seeing what things really work. You get to let go of giving a sh*t about anything. It’s such a relief,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Diaz also reveals that she is looking to do something that will include her passion for creating.

“I’m just looking for the project that makes the most sense for me now. I have some things brewing, but it’s a little too early to talk about them. I love everything that my girlfriends are doing, like what Gwyneth Paltrow has done with Goop,” she added, even shouting out her sister-in-law Nicole Richie’s House of Harlow.

Cameron Diaz fans may want to keep their eyes open as it seems that actress has some big things in the works for the future.