Arnold Schwarzenegger Said Donald Trump Doesn’t Fear Him & Is ‘In Love With’ Him

The president and the former governor of California have often sparred, though in a new interview, Schwarzenegger thinks it comes from a place of love.

Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger had a lot to say about President Donald Trump in an interview the actor did with Men’s Health ahead of his new movie, Terminator: Dark Fate.

When asked about the 45th president, the Terminator actor, who served as the governor of California from 2003 to 2011, said that he believed that President Trump admires the actor-turned-politician-turned-actor, going as far as to say that the the president loves him and wants to be him.

Schwarzenegger, however, doesn’t think that the former reality star and current president is afraid of him.

“I don’t think he fears me,” Schwarzenegger said. “But I remember that in the old days, when we went to the wrestling matches, the way he admired people with bodies, and the way they would jump around in the ring, and to perform physical stunts and stuff like that—he had great admiration for that.”

The 72-year-old actor continued and said that Trump was particularly interested in Schwarzenegger’s acting, asking questions about how he made his roles seem “believable,” according to Men’s Health.

Tuesday was hardly the first time that the actor opined about the Trump presidency. According to a previous report from The Inquisitr, the Terminator actor told the president in July to “dial down” following his Twitter attacks on members of “The Squad,” in which Trump told the Congresswomen, who are all minorities, to “go back” to their ancestral countries if they disagreed with his policies.

Schwarzenegger directed the president to focus less on personal attacks and more on political decisions, per The Inquisitr.

Announcing our October cover stars: @Schwarzenegger and @IamGabrielLuna @PAPPADEMAS met up with the living legend and his @Terminator co-star to talk longevity, legacy, and why Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn't plan on slowing down any time soon: https://t.co/lCfXYNQX1V — Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) September 10, 2019

As The Inquisitr noted, the president’s actions in July prompted backlash from Democrats and Republicans alike, with many calling the president’s comments racist. Trump’s comments sparked an official resolution condemning the president from the U.S. House.

Trump and Schwarzenegger have sparred before, as Men’s Health noted, as the president has several times lashed out at Schwarzenegger after the former governor replaced him as host of NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice. Per Men’s Health, Schwarzenegger’s stint as host was short-lived, lasting just one season before NBC pulled the plug on the long-running show that originated with Trump at the helm.

The president has often joked about the former governor’s Celebrity Apprentice ratings. At the National Prayer Breakfast in 2017, not long after Trump had assumed his current role as president, Trump asked attendees to pray for Schwarzenegger and the ratings of the NBC reality competition, according to a Twitter moment from the time.