Halle Berry Thrills Fans With Her Latest Instagram Update

Halle Berry sent her fans into a meltdown Tuesday with her latest Instagram update.

The post was a scene from blockbuster film John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum, and it showed Berry as the character of Sofia walking her dogs along the desert dunes with the sun setting behind her. The silhouette got her fans to talking about her role in the movie — and several other roles she has played throughout the years. They expressed how much they loved the movie and even went so far as to suggest what film they would like to see Berry star in next.

In the post’s caption, Berry announced that John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum was available in digital formats.

“You killed it in that movie,” one fan told the actress.

“Best John Wick movie, hands down,” another follower wrote.

“You were awesome!” said one admirer.

One fan said the photo was “gorgeous, and another told Berry she was a “magnificent woman.” Another follower told Berry the she and Keanu Reeves needed to have a child together.

Many fans begged the actress to star in another John Wick movie.

“I loved you and your dogs in the movie!!! Make another!!!!” one excited admirer wrote.

“You gotta be in John Wick 4! It’s a must Queen!” another follower wrote.

Another fan said it would be fantastic if Sofia’s character got a spin off movie.

Other fans pleaded with the actress to star in another Catwoman movie.

“Please be Catwoman again. You’re my favorite hero/villain! No one plays her like you do. OG Catwoman, come back,” one follower wrote.

One fan even referred back to when Berry when she starred as a Bond girl Giacinta ‘Jinx’ Johnson in Die Another Day.

“I still remember that bathing suit you were wearing in the Bond movie and that back flip off the cliff what a body,” the fan wrote.

“From Jungle Fever to John Wick you are my Queen,” one admirer wrote.

Fans of the actress will remember that Berry was the first African American to win an Academy Award for her role in Monster’s Ball. She also won an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award for her role in the television series Introducing Dorothy Dandridge.

Along with her acting career, Berry exites her fans with stunning photos on her Instagram page. She often shares snaps from her workout sessions, which showcase her fabulous body. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Berry recently turned 53 and looks as great as she ever has.

