Australian Bombshell Olivia Mathers Drops Jaws In Strappy Black Bikini

Olivia Mathers brought some serious heat to her Instagram this week with a new photo that her fans are going absolutely wild for.

On Tuesday, September 10, the Australian bombshell sent temperatures soaring with a sexy new bikini snap that has proved hard to be ignored. According to its geotag and caption, the photo had been captured a few days ago while the babe enjoyed a trip to Cabarita beach in New South Wales, and she was certainly dressed to impress for her vacation.

The 22-year-old sent pulses racing as she posed outside on an all-white deck in nothing but a skimpy black bikini form the brand Oh Polly that left very little to the imagination. The two-piece set consisted of a minuscule black top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets that nearly busted out of the piece from nearly every angle. Its low, scoop neck design provided for most of the ample display of cleavage, while a sexy cut-out design spanned the bottom of her bosom to add even more to the NSFW display.

Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the sexy swimwear were equally-as-risque. The barely-there piece covered only what was necessary, while its dangerously high-cut design left the blonde babe’s famous curves and toned legs very much on display. Another small cut-out fell along its waistband that sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and sculpted abs — though the areas hardly needed any help earning recognition.

Olivia held a fluffy white towel behind her back, likely something she would eventually take with her when she hit the beach. She added a bit of bling with a pair of dainty earrings that peaked out form underneath her blonde locks, which were worn in bouncy waves that spilled over her shoulder. The style perfectly framed her nearly make-up free face and striking features that were done up with nothing more than a light pink lip gloss and mascara.

The new addition to Olivia’s feed was an instant hit with her 559,000 fans. At the time of this writing, the snap has already racked up more than 18,000 likes after just four hours of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the stunner in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Body goals,” one person wrote, while another said that Olivia was “perfection.”

“You look unreal,” commented a third, while other fans took note of her lean legs.

Olivia is one of the many Australian beauties taking Instagram by storm. Others include her own sister Isabelle Mathers, Sports Illustrated bombshell Georgia Gibbs, and Emily Sears who, as The Inquisitr previously reported, recently wowed her own impressive 4.8 million-person following on the social media platform with a sexy shot of her rocking an itty-bitty black sports bra and tight shorts that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure.