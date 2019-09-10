Canadian ‘Playboy’ Model Khloe Terae Heats Up Instagram In Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini

Khloe Terae seems intent on setting Instagram on fire with her recent posts. For three days in a row, the Canadian Playboy model has been posting snapshots in which she shows off her killer body in skimpy bikinis that leave little to the imagination. For her most recent post on Tuesday, the 26-year-old blonde bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a series of smoldering snapshots of herself in a tiny swimsuit that will surely set pulses everywhere racing.

In this slideshow, Khloe is posing on what looks to be a backyard somewhere in Montreal, Quebec, as the geotag she included with her post suggests. The model is rocking a leopard-print two-piece bathing suit that consists of a straight-cut top with two spaghetti straps that go over Khloe’s shoulders, while its low-cut neck presses against her chest, putting her famous assets front and center.

The model teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching animal-print bottoms whose side straps come up high on her frame, helping accentuate her hourglass figure, particularly her voluptuous hips as they contrast with her slender, toned midsection. According to one of the tags she added to the photo, the bikini she is wearing is from Nora Swimwear, a Canada-based brand.

In the first photo, Khloe is posing with her leg to the side as she kicks her hips in the opposite direction, in a way that further showcases the curves of her body. The model is also taking one arm to her head, causing the muscles in her midsection to tense up, highlighting her powerful abs. She is shooting a killer gaze at the camera while keeping her lips parted in a manner that is both seductive and defiant.

The Canadian stunner is wearing her hair in a middle part and styled down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders, coming to a rest over her chest. As per another tag included with the post, her hair is the work of Vincent Pelletier.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Khloe shared with her impressive 2.3 million-plus Instagram followers — garnered more than 6,200 likes in just about two hours. The same amount of time also brought in upwards of 200 comments to the photo, meaning that it will continue to rack up interactions as the day progresses. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Maxim model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and express their admiration for the blonde bombshell.

“[V]ery true, wild cat on a prowl in a concrete jungle,” one user wrote, referring to her caption, a comment trailed by a couple of kiss mark emoji.

Loading...

“Omg i love the bikini,” another user chimed in, following the compliment with a heart eyes emoji.

“Wow wow wow,” a third fan raved, also including a heart eyes emoji after the comment.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe recently posted another bikini photo to social media. This time around, the model sizzled in a white two-piece bikini that once again showcased her dangerous curves and toned abs.