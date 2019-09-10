How Kim Kardashian Teaches Her Daughters Body Confidence By Rocking A Bra Around The House

During an interview about her SKIMS shapewear line, Kim Kardashian opened up about how she teaches her daughters to be confident and take care of their bodies.

Kim Kardashian’s daughters are used to seeing her rock bras and briefs around the house, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star doesn’t seem to know whether they’ve noticed her cellulite yet.

During a recent interview with Elle, Kim shared a few details about how she designed her SKIMS shapewear line, which is meant to help women feel more confident in their clothing. The line launched today, and Kim turned its roll-out into a family affair. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her older sister Khloe Kardashian can be seen rocking a black SKIMS bodysuit in a recent video on Kim’s Instagram page.

However, it was Kim’s young daughters — not her sisters — that the designer talked about during her Elle interview. She revealed that she wants to make sure that her two daughters, 6-year-old North and 1-year-old Chicago, learn to feel confident about their bodies as they grow up. One way she teaches them not to be ashamed of their bodies is to keep her skin exposed around the house, saying that she never covers up her flaws with body makeup while she’s at home. As reported by Bustle, Kim developed her own body makeup line to cover up her psoriasis spots, but sometimes she feels “really confident” and doesn’t bother trying to hide them.

“It’s not like I sit home with body makeup all over me, but I do feel really confident,” Kim said in her interview with Elle.

Kim Kardashian also talked about what she wears around the house when she’s not all glammed up for the red carpet or a date night with her husband, Kanye West. She confessed that her kids do see a lot of skin, but she doesn’t think that they’ve noticed any of their famous mother’s few minor flaws.

“I think my kids are a little too young to really understand what cellulite is and have those conversations,” Kardashian said.

However, Kim’s oldest daughter, North, does see her mother in a state of undress quite often, so it’s possible that she’s seen the dimples that Kim’s shapewear is meant to smooth away. Luckily, Kim doesn’t think that North will be too hard on herself if she ever finds herself dealing with the same body issues.

“I mean, everyone pretty much wears a bra, so I’m always wearing the bra and the brief just around the house. And when I’m changing she’ll be in my closet with me, one of my daughters. I mean, she’s [North] the most confident person on the planet,” Kim said. “So I don’t think I’ll really have a problem there, but I always teach body confidence and always wanting to feel your best.”

Loading...

According to Kim Kardashian, her lessons about body confidence aren’t just skin deep. She also talks to her kids about the importance of eating a healthy diet, warning them against scarfing down too much sugar. She also encourages them to be active, and she thinks it helps that they see their mother going to the gym all the time. Kim also makes it clear that the women who wear her seamless, smoothing shapewear shouldn’t rely on it to make them feel confident. Instead, she thinks that they should use a lack of body confidence to motivate them to do something healthy and helpful, like “eating clean” or talking to their kids about the importance of taking care of their bodies.

“I think it all goes together and when you’re not confident it’s not just like, ‘Oh well, put on some solution wear and you’re all fixed.’ No, if there’s something, I always use it as motivation,” Kim said. “If I’m feeling a little bit heavier than usual or if I just, even if it has nothing to do with weight, eating really clean and teaching my kids, that has been really important to me, and I’ve learned that.”