‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Reacts To Baby ‘Pressure’ On Twitter

Is Jax Taylor ready to start a family?

Jax Taylor has been married for nearly three months. So, it isn’t too surprising to see that many have been questioning the Vanderpump Rules star about his plans for kids.

Months after Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, were seen chatting about their plans to start a family as soon as they wed, which they did this past June, Taylor shared a video of himself shopping at a store on Twitter, where he came across a copy of Us Weekly magazine that featured an article titled, “Babies on the Brain.”

“Geez, no pressure,” he tweeted of the piece, which featured comments about their future children.

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, both Taylor and Cartwright are hoping to become parents sooner rather than later now that they’ve gotten married. That said, when it comes to how many children they want, they appeared to be on different pages when fans last saw them on the show.

Earlier this year, during a scene from Season 7, Taylor was seen sitting down with his male co-stars for a chat about his future children and during the discussion, he told Tom Schwartz, Peter Madrigal, and others that he wanted just two kids. Meanwhile, as Cartwright spoke of her mommy dreams with Ariana Madix, she told her co-star she wanted to have three children.

At the end of last month, during an interview with Us Weekly, Cartwright offered an update on her and Taylor’s married life, saying that her new relationship with Taylor has been “awesome.”

“I think we’ve settled in very well. I’m just so excited,” she gushed. “I love Jax so much so everything’s been going great. Hopefully we’ll be able to have a family and stuff. We’re doing great. We are very, very, very happy right now.”

As The Inquisitr reported in August, Taylor and Cartwright faced rumors of potential marital turmoil weeks ago after he was spotted without his wedding band. However, a short time later, those reports were shot down as a source insisted to Hollywood Life that their marriage was very much intact.

“They’re confused why people are making such a big deal out of Jax being spotted without his ring. He was out doing things and working out and just forgot to put it on,” a source close to the couple explained.

Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8 but a premiere date has not yet been set.