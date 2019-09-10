Leah Messer Shows Off Hot New Hair Color Ahead Of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Season Premiere

Although when fans first met Leah Messer, she was rocking blonde hair, the mom-of-three has been changing up her hair color over the years. Recently, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram to show off her hot new hair color.

In the photo, Leah’s back is turned, but fans can see her long dark hair. Her hair is a dark shade of brown and she wears it straight.

Fans flooded the comments section of the photo and loved the dark look on the reality show star. Some comments mentioned the fact that it is almost fall with one commenter saying, “bring on fall.” Almost all of the comments on the photo were positive and were from fans showing love for Leah’s new hair color.

Of course, it isn’t just Leah’s hair that has fans talking. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah dropped a bombshell on Twitter last week when she wrote that the “rumors are true.” Of course, she didn’t specify which rumors were true, but that didn’t keep fans from chatting about it. Some noticed she included a blue heart emoji in her tweet, leading some to wonder if she was hinting at the gender of her sister’s unborn baby. However, Leah further confused fans when she tweeted about the blue heart.

“My favorite color is blue,” she wrote with a blue heart and an emoji blowing a kiss.

Last week, it was also revealed that Leah’s sister Victoria is pregnant with her third child. The news came as a shock as Victoria’s divorce from her second husband was just finalized. She has a child with her first husband as well as her second husband. The father of her third child is a man she met while on vacation with Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry. The three traveled to Costa Rica earlier this year for some time away. The man that Victoria met while on vacation was reportedly a guide on one of their tours.

Reportedly, Victoria’s pregnancy will be a big part of Leah’s storyline on the new season of Teen Mom 2. The new season is set to premiere on Tuesday night on MTV and will follow Leah Messer as well as her sister’s pregnancy. The show will also continue to follow Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus. Jenelle Evans will not be featured on the new show and, in her place, will be Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline.