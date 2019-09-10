‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee’s Mother Angie Reveals Shocking Eyelash Loss From Cancer Battle

Cancer patients may come with a stereotypical hair loss image, but there’s another aspect to this disease: side effects from chemotherapy don’t just see sufferers losing the hair on their heads. Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee’s mom Angie Douthit is bravely continuing her battle against Stage 4 lung cancer, with a fresh social media update reminding fans exactly what she’s going through. Admittedly, seeing this fierce and beautiful grandmother admit to having lost her eyelashes has likely proven somewhat shocking for fans of the MTV franchise.
Earlier today, Angie updated her Instagram. The photo showed her in a hospital setting, with Angie seated on a leather couch near some medical equipment with her husband. Angie was delivering the brave smile she is so adored for, with a caption appearing to include two aspects: Angie’s faith-based hope was manifesting, but so was an admission that she’d “lost” her eyelashes. Angie then asked her followers for any solutions – basically, fans were invited to offer suggestions on how to combat the situation. Angie had given her followers a kick-start – she queried whether fake lashes or a tattoo alternative might be a solution, although one option did see Angie wonder if she should just accept the status quo.
Jeremiah 30:17 “But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds, declares the Lord,” This is a pic of my dad with me at chemo. He’s a good man. Well great friends and incredible family, it finally happened. I had prayed and had asked all u to pray with. It worked for a while, but low and behold. I’ve lost my eyelashes!???? I know I’m being silly. It’s only eyelashes. I’m ok with it. I just have to let God lead to me to good information on the best way to make this work. False eyelashes? Tattoos them on? Or do I just need to Get over it? I did however have a good day without lashes. I worked with my Gifted and Talented class at the 4th and 5th grade center. We were all so happy to see each other. I really missed their sweet smiles and great ideas. Then I headed to chemo. My blood was not “”????????Bad Blood” so I was able to take the treatment. There I got to speak to 4 amazing people who are walking the same journey as me. One was a cancer survivor. Their stories are beautiful. We talked about God, Jesus, chemo, hair loss, sickness, pain, family, blessings, love, and trust. I even prayed with a lady in the chem lab. As I went back to my chemo recliner. I thought wow! Part of my life plan is ministry in a chemo lab! It’s exactly where I was supposed to be yesterday. So, today look at where u are. Who is close to u who needs ur help. How can u encourage them? How can u pray for them? Are u truly listening to them? Are u using your story to comfort them? Don’t ever waste a moment to use the journey you’ve been through to help others. Smile big. Hug and forgive. You r loved by God and u matter. By the way, does anyone have ideas for my lashes? ???????????? #alwaysbekind #staystrongmightywarrior #itsonlycancer
Angie’s fans quickly responded.
“A young woman who was chemo and lost her lashes went the route of false eyelashes. She had fun with it!” one fan wrote.
“You don’t need lashes, makeup or anything else. You have God’s light shining on you and you are radiantly beautiful just the way you are!!! Stay blessed!” another said.
“Try false, seems like maybe the best option if it makes YOU feel more confident. You’re such a beautiful light, my guess is most people don’t even notice,” a user reassured Angie.
Many other comments came in. While some offered solutions for the eyelash situation, others simply sent Angie love and prayers during this difficult time. As fans are likely aware, Angie’s cancer has spread to major organs including her brain and liver. Chemotherapy may help some patients, but the treatment doesn’t always work.
Mackenzie has been speaking about the ordeal on Teen Mom OG – she’s also been updating her social media with reminders that her mom is very much on her mind. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Mackenzie posted a photo of her mother asleep in bed – she called her parents “marriage goals.”
Fans wishing to see more of Mackenzie and Angie should tune into Teen Mom OG or follow Mackenzie and Angie’s Instagram accounts.
