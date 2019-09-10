‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Lola Is Furious Over Summer And Kyle

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, September 10 brings fury from Lola after Summer kisses Kyle. Plus, both Sharon and Devon suffer medical emergencies as a result of the drugged cocktails, and Paul shuts down the party at The Grand Phoenix Hotel.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) worried that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) hadn’t tried anything at the party. She told Nate (Sean Dominic) that she would keep an eye on Phyllis to make sure. Meanwhile, Phyllis stayed away from the signature cocktail — Grand Sangria. Instead, she ordered herself a Shirley Temple as she saw people beginning to act strange. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Abby also told Nick that Phyllis not causing problems seemed suspicious.

Theo (Tyler Johnson), Summer (Hunter King), and Kyle (Michael Mealor) talked about their successful numbers at the billiard table, and Kyle offered Summer the use of Jaboat as a bonus. Theo got snarky with Kyle, and Lola (Sasha Calle) challenged Theo to a game of billiards to distract him. Eventually, the game fell apart, and Kyle and Lola danced while Summer told Theo she’s over his bad attitude. However, Theo later apologized, and he and Summer made out, and Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) brought them more drinks.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) gave Sharon (Sharon Case) a Grand Sangria, and they toasted. Later, Rey found Sharon crying, and she agonized over their relationship. Then, Sharon kissed Rey and passed out due to the drug interactions.

Loading...

Nate became engrossed in the colorful lights, and Chelsea and Abby realized something was wrong. Summer told Kyle that there was Molly in the sangria and then she kissed him while Lola looked on in horror. Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) had a panic attack, and a tripping Nate said something about getting his medical bag. Elena (Brytni Sarpy) also helped Devon. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) made out passionately on the dance floor. Eventually, Rey called in the drugging, and Kyle grabbed Theo and accused him of drugging the cocktails, but Theo said he didn’t do it.

Paul (Doug Davidson) showed up, and Rey told him what happened. Nearly everybody, including Rey, drank drugged cocktails. Somebody could have died from the serious situation, and Paul wanted to talk to Theo about the drugs. Meanwhile, Lola worried that Summer wasn’t over Kyle. Phyllis let Chelsea and Abby know that she didn’t drug their drinks since she would never hurt Summer, and Theo told them that Zoe put photos of the evening on her blog. Summer and Theo got upset about the bad publicity, and Paul shut down the whole thing.