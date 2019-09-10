Bella Thorne Drives Instagram Wild In Daisy Dukes, Knee-Highs & Zip-Up Crop Top

Another day, another sexy Instgaram post from Bella Thorne.

The actress may as well be named one of the queens of social media because each and every photo that she posts on the platform garners rave reviews from fans. So far, the bombshell has amassed a following of over 21 million on Instagram alone and that number continues to climb by the day. In the most recent photo that was shared for her legion of fans, Bella sizzles in another NSFW number.

To pay tribute to the new work week, Bella shared two new photos with fans. In the first photo in the deck, the beauty appears to be running in a parking lot. Her toned and tanned figure is on full display in the image in a pink zip-up crop top that shows just a little hint of cleavage as well as her taut tummy. On the bottom, Thorne rocks a pair of equally as small daisy dukes that showcase her long and lean stems.

The bombshell completes her look with a pair of white knee-high socks and a pair of matching white sneakers. She appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the photos while letting her long, ombre-dyed locks flow in the wind. The second photo in the series of two shows Bella clad in the same exact outfit only this time she shows off her flexibility by doing a high kick into the camera.

In the caption of the image, Thorne mentions to fans that she’s “kicking” off the week. So far, the post has earned her a ton of attention from her loyal fans with over 429,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments. While some fans commented on the images to let the actress know that she looks amazing, countless others gushed over her flawless figure. A few more had no words and simply commented with various emoji instead.

“YAAAS QUEEN,” one fan gushed with two heart-eye emoji.

“She’s so hot,” another social media user wrote, tagging a friend in the post.

“Ok you’re so amazing,” one more gushed with a heart and heart-eye emoji.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Thorne sizzled in another similar ensemble on Instagram. In that photo, Thorne stood outside of the passenger seat of a car and looked right into the camera while clad in a pair of daisy dukes and a white graphic tee that she wore tied to show off her abs. She appeared to be makeup-free in the photo but still looked absolutely stunning.

To complete the look, she wore her long, highlighted locks down and off to one side and accessorized the look with a few necklaces and a pair of hoop earrings. That photo racked up over 1 million likes and 4,000 comments.