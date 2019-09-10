‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About Parenting: ‘I’m Trying To Make Better Conscious Decisions’

A new season of Teen Mom 2 is set to premiere on MTV Tuesday night. Ahead of the new season, Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter to open up about parenting. She explained that she was talking to a friend about co-parenting and opened up about an example that she “took to heart” and revealed she was trying to make “better conscious decisions” for her three boys.

“I’ve been trying (despite what the public sees) to make better conscious decisions for my kids – at home and coparenting – but I feel like a majority of the time even though they are saying they are doing the same, they are not. And not all and not all the time. But sometimes I know what I’m trying to do is being completely undone when they’re not with me.”

Co-parenting is hard and it is a huge part of Kailyn Lowry’s storyline on Teen Mom 2. She didn’t open up much more or give any details, but she added in another Tweet that she “knows” her kids are “picking up on everything.”

Kailyn is the mom of three young boys. She shares her oldest son with her ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera. The former couple were first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, the two found out they were expecting a child together. Kailyn ended up moving in with Jo and his family as she had very little support at home. The two eventually went their separate ways, though.

Kailyn then moved on with Javi Marroquin. The two married and had one son together. Although their relationship played out on Teen Mom 2, the two ended up divorcing in 2017. Kail moved on with another man and gave birth to her third son while Javi moved on, first with Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus, then with a woman named Lauren Comeau. The two share one son together.

Recently, it was reported that Javi and his fiancé had split. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kail spoke out about the alleged drama between the two. However, if the mom-of-three knew any details about the alleged incident, she wasn’t dishing them, rather saying it “wasn’t her place” to comment on her ex’s relationship.

The new season of Teen Mom 2 will air on MTV on Tuesday night. Fans can tune in to catch up with Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Briana DeJesus, and new cast member Jade Cline.