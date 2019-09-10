Kylie Jenner Poses Naked For ‘Playboy’ With Travis Scott, Instagram Loses It

Kylie Jenner is officially posing for Playboy Magazine. The reality star shared a shot from her photo shoot, where she goes completely naked alongside boyfriend Travis Scott.

In the racy Instagram update, Kylie is seen wearing nothing but a cowboy hat as she shows off her naked body and puts her bare backside on full display. The makeup mogul hides her face as she hugs her baby daddy around the waist.

Jenner had her long, dark hair styled in loose waves that fell down her nude back as she cozied up to Scott without a stitch of clothing on. Travis doesn’t go naked for the photo, but was shirtless as he sported a pair of light-colored jeans and a gold watch on his wrist.

The photo was snapped outdoors and green trees, as well as a gorgeous blue sky and fluffy white clouds, can be seen in the background.

In the caption of the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reveals that the photo is from Playboy, and that there will be more “coming soon.”

Of course, Kylie’s fans lost their minds when they saw the sexy snap, which gained over 800,000 likes and more than 10,000 comments in just ten minutes.

“OH MY GOD YESSSSSSSSS,” one excited social media user wrote in the comment section.

“Wow wasn’t expecting that,” another follower stated.

“Blessing our timeline,” another comment read.

“Sheesh,” said one Instagram fan.

“Life goals,” one loyal follower wrote.

“I’m crying,” yet another comment stated.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie and Travis have been together for over two years, and share one daughter, Stormi. The pair have become a fan favorite couple, and are often forced to dodge wedding and engagement rumors. They are also constantly fueling speculation about having a second child together.

“Kylie has always expressed the desire to be a young mother and have lots of babies. She’s so maternal and private and loves to just be at home nesting. She’s very, very hands on and her love for Stormi is like no other. She truly believes she was put on this planet to be a mom,” an insider tells Hollywood Life.

“Things with Travis are going really well right now, too, and Kylie would rather have another baby than a wedding right now,” the source added.

It seems that a full-blown Playboy spread is likely coming for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, and the pair will likely be posting photos from the shoot on social media, so stay tuned.