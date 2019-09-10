‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Is Reportedly Too Busy To React To Wendy Williams’ ‘Replaceable’ Diss

Two new cast members were brought to 'RHOBH' after her exit in June.

Wendy Williams dissed Lisa Vanderpump earlier this week during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s late-night series, Watch What Happens Live, but according to a new report, Vanderpump isn’t going to waste her precious time firing back at the talk show host.

Days after Williams told Cohen that Vanderpump was “replaceable” after being asked about her June exit from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, a source has told Hollywood Life that the longtime Bravo TV reality star is “too busy” to care.

“One of the great things about leaving her wonderful years (mostly) with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the opportunity and freedom to no longer comment,” the insider said. “She’s just too busy and focused on so many projects right now.”

Vanderpump announced she would not be returning to the reality show in June just before her co-stars assembled to film the Season 9 reunion special. Then, on Twitter, she confirmed that despite her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she would continue to appear on her long-running spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, which is based out of her West Hollywood hotspot, SUR Restaurant.

On Twitter, after confirming the news with her fans and followers, Vanderpump said that it “became too much” for her to continue to appear on the show after being accused of leaking a story to press about Dorit Kemsley in 2018. As fans will recall, the story accused Kemsley of abandoning an animal she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs and allegedly included information that only Vanderpump and her team knew.

During a taping of his SiriusXM Radio show, Andy Cohen Live, earlier this year, Cohen said that while new cast members would be featured on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, he did not believe Vanderpump could ever truly be replaced.

“No one will ever replace her,” Cohen said, according to a report from People magazine. “And no one can replace her. I mean, it has been well-documented that when we were developing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I was not totally sold on doing the show … but when I saw Lisa Vanderpump on that casting tape, man, she was the one who really sold me on doing the show.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke were brought to the show months after Vanderpump’s exit.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is currently in production on the upcoming 10th season, which is expected to premiere on Bravo TV sometime next year.