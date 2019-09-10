Aussie Bombshell Madi Edwards Pops Out Of Electric Pink Dress In Sultry New Shots

Madi Edwards is sizzling in yet another stunning photo that was shared for her legion of fans.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Madi has never been a stranger to showing off her killer figure on Instagram. The Australian-born beauty loves to pose in her bikini but she’s also proven time and time again that she can rock just about any ensemble that she chooses. In the most recent images that were shared on her page, Edwards looks dressed to impress.

The first photo shows the blue-eyed beauty posing for a shot in front of what appears to be a restaurant. On both sides of her is gorgeous greenery as well as a few pink flowers. She strikes a pose in the middle on the shot, wearing one of her hottest outfits to date. While clad in a curve-hugging, electric pink dress, Madi leaves little to the imagination while popping out of the top of the stunning number. She wears her long, blond locks down and curled as well as a beautiful face of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush and lipgloss.

The stunner accessorizes the look with a chunky necklace and a black purse. And the second Instagram photo in the series of two is just as sexy as the first with Edwards again showing off her stunning figure while this time posing at a side angle. Since the first photo went live, it’s earned the model a ton of attention from fans in just a few short hours.

So far, the post has amassed over 4,000 likes in addition to 50-plus comments. While some followers gushed over Madi’s amazing figure, countless others let her know that she’s absolutely stunning. A few more had no words for the sultry post and commented with various emoji instead of words.

“Such a babe,” one fan commented with a pink heart emoji.

"You look so pretty, we would love to collaborate with you, please dm our main instagram page @karisland.official we have some good opportunities for you," another retailer suggested.

“Very beautiful woman,” another raved with a few pink heart emoji attached to the end.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Madi sizzled in a skimpy bikini. In the gorgeous shot, Madi’s stunning figure was on full display as she posed in one of the tiniest bikinis that she has ever worn. On the top, the bombshell spilled out of the tiny triangle top that barely covered her chest. The model’s washboard abs were also on display in the image as well as her toned and tanned stems as she completed the look with a pair of matching, white bottoms.

That post amassed over 23,000 likes.