Fans Go Wild Over Gwen Stefani’s Video Of ‘Original Gangster’ Blake Shelton On ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani has let her boyfriend take center stage on her Instagram. The former No Doubt singer and reality judge has been steadily promoting her upcoming appearance on The Voice – something about the 49-year-old’s posts has been driving fans nuts, with the latest one appearing to somewhat trump prior ones made. While promotional videos from celebrities can be hit and miss on social media, it looks like Gwen has nailed the art of delivering great ones.

Earlier today, Gwen updated her Instagram. Her video showed the NBC series’ set with chopped-up moments seeing all four judges feature: Gwen appeared alongside boyfriend Blake Shelton, with fans also seeing Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. The focus of the video seemed to be Blake, though. The singer was being both praised and given a bit of a joking hard time for being the series’ “OG” – while Blake himself stated that he was the “only person” who had judged on the show every season, he was called “hashtag old” by a laughing Kelly.

Gwen’s voice was then heard outlining Blake’s rise to fame and his overall success. Clearly, the blonde is hugely proud of her beau. Of course, a particularly amusing moment saw Blake unsure of what “OG” stands for.

It looks like Gwen’s video has generated a positive response – if that’s an understatement. The video itself quickly racked up likes and views, although fans seemed keen to take to the comments section for this post.

“Omg hahaha!! Can’t wait,” one fan wrote.

“Oklahoma Gangster Hahaha!!!!” another said.

“Going to be an amazing season I can’t wait” saw one fan express major enthusiasm.

The upcoming season does, indeed, seem to have caused a major buzz. A part of this may well be due to the judging panel being formed of two significant others – Gwen and Blake might not come with Kim Kardashian and Kanye Wests’s fame, but this much-loved couple is pretty much a power one. Fans went nuts when Gwen joined Blake and the other two co-stars for a pillow fight video, per The Inquisitr, although it looks like their responses are just as enthusiastic without the flying feathers.

Loading...

Comments did come in regarding Blake and Gwen’s relationship.

“You and Blake need to get married soon,” one fan told the star.

“Gwen how’s BLAKE doing,” another said.

The video itself racked up over 15,000 views in the space of 45 minutes. It looks like this season of The Voice is set to be more exciting than ever.