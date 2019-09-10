Here’s One Reason Why Kelly Clarkson Is This Morning Show’s ‘Favorite Guest Ever’

The Sirius XM talkshow “Morning Mashup” has had quite a few famous celebrities in their studio, but despite the competition, they have declared that American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson to be basically their “favorite guest ever.” The team made the claim on their Instagram page earlier today, in which they also expressed their delight that the Voice judge has earned a new talk show.

The “Morning Mashup,” a talk show hosted by Nicole, Ryan, and Stanley T., also posted a picture where the three are posed with the singing icon in front of a grey curtain. Kelly stunned in a maroon lace top, perfect for the upcoming fall season. Her blonde hair was styled straight and parted down the middle.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly Clarkson has found support for her new show from numerous celebrities, like in an Instagram pic with both Hoda Kotb and Meredith Vieira. She was also helped by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, after he stepped in to be Kelly’s first guest after Kevin Hart was in a horrific car accident and unable to come.

It seems as if the “Morning Mashup” crew are just as fond of the “Since U Been Gone” crooner, as they glowingly confessed in the caption that Clarkson was “pretty much our favorite guest ever.”

In a previous post, the group also mentioned that they were “pumped” about the Voice judge’s new talk show, and were excited to discuss it with her the following day.

Though the team did not say exactly why Clarkson was such a fav, a good guess might be because of their bonding experience when Kelly learned on air that she had been nominated for a Grammy for her song “Piece by Piece” back in December 2016. The moment immediately became a viral sensation, as audiences everywhere loved the roller coaster of emotions exhibited by the Texas native upon learning the good news.

The segment starts with chat about Kelly’s love of black and red clothing, and then continues to trivia questions and discussions about the “Miss Independent” singer loves the musical Hamilton. Soon, however, comes the interruption that Clarkson has just been nominated for the prestigious prize.

The American Idol champion originally is in shock, wondering which song could have been nominated before realizing that it was for “Piece by Piece.” Clarkson had sung the song on the final season of American Idol, breaking down during the performance due to the emotion surrounding her connection to the show.

But the tears were gone by the morning show, and Kelly was clearly excited — even joking about the dramatics surrounding the song.

“Apparently, you just have to cry on national television,” she teased of the nomination. “Apparently people are really into that sort of thing.”

The Kelly Clarkson show is shown at 2 p.m. on NBC.