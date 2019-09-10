Jenelle Evans Reportedly Shades ‘Teen Mom 2’ Replacement Jade Cline, Says Her Focus Is On ‘Bettering’ Herself

The new season of Teen Mom 2 is set to premiere on Tuesday night. However, while most of the cast will be returning, Jenelle Evans will be noticeably absent from the show. MTV cut ties with the mom-of-three earlier this year and, in her place, cast Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline.

According to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jenelle took to social media to speak out about her replacement on Teen Mom 2, but quickly deleted the posted.

“Saw a trailer from my ‘replacement’ on TM2. After everything I’ve been through with CPS and my case being dismiss it makes me sad watching this clip knowing the drama is being filmed and happening in front of all children a part of the show in bad situations. No one steps in. Just let it happen. Ratings are a first priority, right,” Jenelle reportedly wrote.

As most fans know, Jenelle had her children removed from her care earlier this year. Reportedly, her husband David Eason shot her pet French bulldog, Nugget, after it nipped at their daughter. Following the incident, the children were removed and Jenelle and David found themselves in and out of court in an effort to regain custody of their kids. The children were placed back in their care before the Fourth of July, and the case against them was dismissed. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, David recently spoke out about the dog incident.

In the now deleted social media post, Jenelle reportedly continued, “My focus is to better myself and if you don’t want to ‘capture it’ cuz it’s ‘not enough’, tough sh*t. Glad you found someone worth your while #MTV. Focusing on myself, my family, and making my future as bright as possible. Gain opportunities. Succeed, #EndOfStory.”

MTV cut ties with Jenelle and said they would not be following her story on the new season. In her place, Jade Cline was added to the show. Jade is no stranger to MTV, though. She was originally introduced to audiences on the first season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. She is the mother to one child, a daughter named Kloie.

Jenelle, on the other hand, is focusing on other things right now, rather than reality television. Recently, the mom-of-three launched her cosmetics line. Currently, fans can order an eyebrow kit from the website. The launch party happened in New York on Monday night and Jenelle shared plenty of photos from the event on her social media accounts.

While Jenelle won’t be sharing her story on the show this season, fans can tune in on Tuesday night to catch up with the other cast members including Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline.