Kylie Jenner Flaunts Insane Curves In A Skintight Black Bodysuit

Kylie's stripping down and showing some skin in a new video.

Kylie Jenner is stripping down to help promote big sister Kim Kardashian’s latest venture. The gorgeous Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her serious curves in a new video shared to the official Instagram account of Kim’s official shapewear line Skims on September 10 as she put her trim figure on full display.

The clip showed the star – who welcomed her daughter Stormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott into the world a year ago in February – stripping down to her underwear as she modeled the skintight mid thigh Sculpting Bodysuit.

The 22-year-old showed off a whole lot of cleavage in the chest-baring one-piece whilst seductively stroking her curves. Jenner also twirled a single red rose in her hand as she struck a few poses for the camera in the black shapewear with her long brunette hair straight and down.

In addition to the video showing the businesswoman and reality star putting her curves on full-display for the camera as she played model for her big sister, Skims also uploaded a still of the mom of one rocking the black number.

In the behind the scenes photo, the gorgeous star could be seen posing with one leg in front of the other while surrounded by cameras and lights.

But it’s not just Kylie who’s played model for Kim’s Skims line.

The official Instagram account of the soon to launch shapewear collection has been sharing several photos and videos of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars showing off pieces from the line recently, with Kendall Jenner even opening up about her insecurities in one recent video.

“It makes me feel more confident,” Jenner said of why she likes the line, according to People, before adding, “Sometimes I’m self-conscious about my broad shoulders.”

In another video, Kourtney Kardashian revealed why she’s a fan of the shapewear, stating, “It makes me feel confident by tightening in my waist and flattening my tummy.”

Kim herself has also modeled a number of different looks from the line, with The Inquisitr reporting that she was flooded with questions from fans after recently posing in what appeared to be the same black one-piece shapewear Kylie was modeling on social media.

As for Kylie, the star most definitely seems to have bounced back after welcoming her baby girl into the world last year. She previously admitted that she was feeling extremely insecure about her body shortly after welcoming little Stormi into the world.

Loading...

During an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kylie opened up about how none of her clothes fit her properly since becoming a mom.

“I’m just feeling a little insecure. I feel like my hips have just spread,” she said on the E! reality show, per Cosmopolitan. “My favourite jeans, they’re never going to fit me again.”

During the October 2018 episode, Kim confessed to her sister that she would often go out with two pairs of shapewear on to feel comfortable after giving birth.

Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear line will be made available from 12 p.m. EST on September 10.