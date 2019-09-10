Kendall Jenner Sets New York On Fire In Dangerously Short Blazer Dress

Kendall Jenner commanded attention this week as she hit up the DKNY 30th anniversary party at St. Ann’s Warehouse on Monday night. The Daily Mail reports that the supermodel is currently in New York City for Fashion Week, but she’s not walking in any of the shows.

During her time at the DKNY event, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stunned as she appeared on the red carpet wearing a gorgeous black blazer dress.

Kendall’s gown buttoned in the front, and boasted a sheer element at the top to hide her bare chest. The dress was very short, and gave fans a peek at the model’s long, lean legs.

Kendall wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head. She also went full glam with her makeup look, adding darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and smokey eye shadow. She included a pink blush on her cheeks, thick lashes, and a dark berry color on her lips to finish off her makeup style.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel went jewelry free, but did accessorized her ensemble by carrying a black and white DKNY clutch purse, and showing off her black leather knee-high boots.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall recently delighted her Instagram followers when she posted a revealing photo of herself wearing nothing but a white bath towel while lounging in her bed.

In the sexy snapshot, Kendall went naked under the towel, and flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, and curvy backside while gushing over how great her skin looked thanks to Proactiv.

However, Kendall’s skin wasn’t always clear and glowing. The model admits that she’s struggled with acne in the past as both a teenager and an adult, which is what led her to partner with Proactiv.

“I experienced [acne] in two different times in my life. One being high school, when all you’re trying to do is be accepted and be part of something, and I wouldn’t even look people in the eyes when I would speak to them,” Kendall told Bustle.

“The next time it came around, I was supposed to be this model who has everything together. That’s never the case, first of all — good skin or not. But the whole world is looking at you, and it’s like a magnifying glass on everything that you do and what happens to you,” Kendall added of her experience.