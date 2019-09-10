Laci Kay Somers Spills Out Of Tiny Bikini As She Flaunts Her Figure Alongside Girlfriend Lana Rhoades

Singer, model and Instagram bombshell Laci Kay Somers is setting social media on fire with her latest snapshot. The buxom vixen is flaunting her insane figure in a tiny bikini, which is a look her fans are accustomed to seeing from her. However, Laci doubled the trouble by including her “girlfriend” Lana Rhoades in the shot.

Laci shared the photo via her Instagram page Monday night. She teased her fans that they should go follow Lana’s page if they thought the two beauties should shoot together again and she nudged followers to check out a YouTube video the two recently did together.

Somers is wearing a turquoise bikini in this photo that shows off her deep cleavage, flat tummy, and jaw-dropping curves. The 27-year-old California native has her lips parted slightly as she gives the camera a sultry gaze and she’s wearing a bright pink lip color that syncs beautifully with Lana’s bikini.

Lana is known by her fans to a large degree for her work in the adult film industry. The 23-year-old brunette has popped up on Laci’s Instagram page before and the two recently shared a comical and enticing tandem yoga via they did together.

Rhoades shared the same photo showing her in the revealing pink thong bikini on her Instagram page right about the same time it popped up on Somers’ page. It was an instantaneous hit for both ladies, drawing in thousands upon thousands of likes in just a few hours.

Somers has 10.3 million followers on the social media site and within the first nine hours, this sexy bikini shot had more than 192,000 likes. Nearly 2,500 people commented as well, although it appears that many were left virtually speechless by the sizzling-hot shot.

The reaction was even more intense on Lana’s post. Rhoades has 5.1 million followers and more than 277,000 people liked this revealing snap in less than 10 hours. More than 1,500 of the adult film star’s fans felt compelled to comment as well, but again, many seemed rather speechless by the photo.

Loading...

Posing in revealing bikinis or lingerie sets is nothing new for Laci. As The Inquisitr recently noted, she got pulses racing a few days ago with a photo taken in the Virgin Islands. Somers wore a nude-colored ensemble that exposed plenty of skin and she had her signature pink lip color popping in that snapshot too.

Laci Kay Somers may be tackling a lot of different types of projects right now, but she knows that her millions of fans are always ready for a new bikini or lingerie photo like this one. She gets pulses racing with nearly everything she posts and it looks like her followers would love to see her doing more with adult film star Lana Rhoades.