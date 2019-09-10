Pauline Tantot Shows Off Bare Booty In Tiny Thong Bikini

Pauline Tantot, twin sister of Instagram model Mathilde Tantot, took to the popular social media site on Monday to tease her followers with a couple of NSFW photos.

In the two-part post, the model poses in front of a white sports car wearing a tiny white crop top and matching thong bikini bottoms. The crop top is left open at her chest, held together by one button, and leaving much of her chest and sculpted abdomen exposed. The high-waisted string bottoms hug her hips and leave just a small swatch of fabric covering the area between her legs. Her skin appears to glow in the light of the setting sun.

The 23-year-old completed the look with her straight blonde tresses worn loose around her face, cascading down her back and shoulders. She wears a touch of black mascara and pink, glossy lips.

In the second photo of the post, Pauline turns her back to the camera as she leans against the car, showing off her busty backside and curvy legs.

In the caption of the post, the model writes that what she’s doing is a vibe, while tagging her location as Los Angeles, California, with the geolocation feature of the app.

The blonde beauty’s 2.1 million followers left her hundreds of comments in which they gushed over her looks and expressed how they felt with a variety of emoji, ranging from fire to heart-eyed and heart icons.

“Perfect,” one Instagram user wrote, adding two red hearts.

“Body goals,” another follower commented.

One other fan wrote a list of all the words they could think of to describe the model, including “sexy,” “magnificent,” “hot,” “beautiful,” “splendid,” and “delicious.”

Several of the model’s followers also left comments in which they asked her to marry them.

Pauline left a second post on Monday in which she took a mirror selfie while her lifted t-shirt teased her followers with a glimpse of underboob, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Her followers went wild seeing the sexy photo of the French model dressed in just a pair of white string bikini bottoms and the navy Harley Davidson t-shirt.

“Too hot to handle,” said a fan.

The model frequently takes to the social media platform to post racy photos of herself, similar to her twin sister Mathilde. The two sisters also like to pose together in their NSFW photos. When they aren’t posing for Instagram photos, they have their own swimwear brand, Khassani Swimwear.