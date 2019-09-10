Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Approaching Three-Year Itch Threshold Of Their Relationship

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are approaching the three-year itch threshold of their relationship, a cultural phenomenon where the first flutters of romance may begin to depart and a deeper, more committed relationship between the twosome may begin to develop.

Under the premise of the Three-Year Itch, the royal couple must reportedly work towards the formation of a deeper understanding of one another now that the first flush of new love that comes from dating, engagement and the first year of marriage has passed.

The Three Year Itch, as reported by Elite Daily, is when the intense love you feel for another person at the beginnings of your relationship changes because of familiarity, and it appears the emotions a couple once felt are not as strong as they once were. The site reported that this is when a deeper emotional connection between two people truly begins and a relationship evolves into a true partnership.

As new parents to one son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Markle and Prince Harry must now navigate the needs of another person who deeply depends on them into their relationship.

The couple continues continues to attempt to break free from the constraints of life within the royal family and make their own way as a couple. This included moving away from Kensington Palace and into their own home, Frogmore Cottage. Markle and Prince Harry are also focusing more on their joint philanthropic work as a couple instead of bundling their needs with those of other members of the royal family. This included separating themselves from the charity work they once did alongside Prince Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

The couple continues to try and reimagine their relationship to meld their passions for philanthropy, parenthood and travel into their lives as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Markle and Prince Harry will shortly begin a journey to Africa, where they first fell in love with one another, with their son Archie in tow, in a goodwill trip for the British monarchy. This trip comes on the heels of Markle’s debut as a fashion designer along with her pal Misha Nonoo for Smart Works, a charity that helps to benefit women looking to return to the workforce as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

PopSugar reported that Meghan first met Prince Harry in Toronto where she was still filming Suits, in the role of Rachel Zane. The prince was in the area to launch the 2017 Invictus Games in May of 2016. The couple was set up by a mutual friend and reportedly began texting one another every day. Things moved quickly within their relationship and after several more dates, Harry invited Markle to accompany him on a trip to Africa just three or four weeks later.

It was during that initial trip that Prince Harry said, during the couple’s engagement interview, that he knew he had found someone special in Markle.

“I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana and we camped out with each other under the stars,” he said, describing what appeared to be the couple’s whirlwind romance. “Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial for me to make sure that we had a chance to get to know each other.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 19 of this year.