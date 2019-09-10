Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Approaching Three-Year Itch Threshold Of Their Relationship

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are approaching the three-year itch threshold of their relationship, a cultural phenomenon where the first flutters of romance may begin to depart and a deeper, more committed relationship between the twosome may begin to develop.
Under the premise of the Three-Year Itch, the royal couple must reportedly work towards the formation of a deeper understanding of one another now that the first flush of new love that comes from dating, engagement and the first year of marriage has passed.
The Three Year Itch, as reported by Elite Daily, is when the intense love you feel for another person at the beginnings of your relationship changes because of familiarity, and it appears the emotions a couple once felt are not as strong as they once were. The site reported that this is when a deeper emotional connection between two people truly begins and a relationship evolves into a true partnership.
As new parents to one son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Markle and Prince Harry must now navigate the needs of another person who deeply depends on them into their relationship.
The couple continues continues to attempt to break free from the constraints of life within the royal family and make their own way as a couple. This included moving away from Kensington Palace and into their own home, Frogmore Cottage. Markle and Prince Harry are also focusing more on their joint philanthropic work as a couple instead of bundling their needs with those of other members of the royal family. This included separating themselves from the charity work they once did alongside Prince Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.
View this post on Instagram
Today, we are excited to be able to announce details for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming tour to Africa! ???????????????????????????????? • In just two weeks, Their Royal Highnesses will embark on this official tour focusing on community, grassroots leadership, women’s and girls’ rights, mental health, HIV/AIDS and the environment. This programme has been many months in the making, and The Duke and Duchess are eager to focus their energies on the great work being done in Southern Africa. From meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu to joining ‘Waves for Change’ on Monwabisi Beach, the South Africa programme will be educational and inspiring. The Duke is especially proud to continue the legacy left by his mother with her work in Angola as he joins Halo Trust again in an effort to rid the world of landmines. HRH will also travel to Malawi where he will check in on the British Army’s partnership with African Parks and will be working on the ground supporting local communities. The Duke is particularly proud to be able to deliver an exciting new initiative, a Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy three-country partnership which he designed and consulted with Governments in Namibia, Botswana and Angola to protect forest and wildlife corridors around the Okavango Delta. The Duchess will be working with local organisations to promote women and girls’ health and education, entrepreneurship and leadership. With such a textured culture and history, Their Royal Highnesses are grateful for the opportunity to connect with those on the ground in Southern Africa and to be inspired by the work being done and learn how they can be better supported. As President and Vice President of The Queens Commonwealth Trust and The Duke’s role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, The Duke and Duchess cannot wait to meet with young leaders mobilising change and adding to the beauty of these Commonwealth countries ???????????????????????????????? • “We look forward to seeing you soon!” • Photo ©️ PA images / Tim Graham – Getty Images / @Sentebale /@AfricanParksNetwork / @YouthAlert
The couple continues to try and reimagine their relationship to meld their passions for philanthropy, parenthood and travel into their lives as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Markle and Prince Harry will shortly begin a journey to Africa, where they first fell in love with one another, with their son Archie in tow, in a goodwill trip for the British monarchy. This trip comes on the heels of Markle’s debut as a fashion designer along with her pal Misha Nonoo for Smart Works, a charity that helps to benefit women looking to return to the workforce as previously reported by The Inquisitr.
PopSugar reported that Meghan first met Prince Harry in Toronto where she was still filming Suits, in the role of Rachel Zane. The prince was in the area to launch the 2017 Invictus Games in May of 2016. The couple was set up by a mutual friend and reportedly began texting one another every day. Things moved quickly within their relationship and after several more dates, Harry invited Markle to accompany him on a trip to Africa just three or four weeks later.
View this post on Instagram
Spotlight on: Smart Works We are proud to be supporting a very special initiative this autumn for @SmartWorksCharity! After quiet visits to Smartworks over the last year, The Duchess was moved by the impactful work being done by this non profit organisation that helps women into the workforce, equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready. Throughout her visits she noticed that while the donations were plentiful, they were also notably a combination of mismatched items and colours which weren’t always the right stylistic choices or sizes that didn’t necessarily “suit” the job at hand: to make a woman feel confident and inspired as she walked into her job interview. As a result, launching this autumn, The Duchess will be supporting a collective to help equip the women of Smart Works with the key workwear essentials they need as they enter into the workplace. This initiative is supported by four generous brands who share the vision to empower the women of Smart Works to look and feel ???? as they bravely venture in to what can often be a daunting environment for those who have been out of the job market. The brands have come together to work towards this united force for good, “[reframing] the idea of charity as community,” as The Duchess writes in a piece for this month’s British Vogue. They will follow the 1:1 model where an item from the collection purchased is an item shared with a woman of Smart Works because “not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story; it reminds us we are in it together.” For more information on how you can be part of another woman’s success story visit @smartworkscharity. Special thanks to: @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer, @MishaNonoo, @InsideJigsaw for supporting this very special organisation. And to find out more, read the September issue of @BritishVogue and stay tuned for more exciting updates this autumn. Photo©️SussexRoyal
It was during that initial trip that Prince Harry said, during the couple’s engagement interview, that he knew he had found someone special in Markle.
“I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana and we camped out with each other under the stars,” he said, describing what appeared to be the couple’s whirlwind romance. “Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial for me to make sure that we had a chance to get to know each other.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 19 of this year.