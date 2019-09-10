Ashley Alexiss Breaks The Internet With Her Bare-Bottomed Bubble Bath Snap

Ashley Alexiss has been thrilling her fans with Instagram updates that showcase her curvy figure. On Tuesday, the beauty gave them something extra to get excited about — a photo of her bare bottom.

In the sexy snap, Alexiss appeared to be in a resort somewhere at Kandima Maldives, according to the post’s geotag. She looked relaxed as she soaked in a bubble bath. Laying on her belly, she leaned against the side of a bathtub and looked out the window at the ocean scene outside. With her elbows on the side of the tub and her back slightly arched, Alexiss looked comfortable and very sexy in the snap. Her wet, slightly soapy booty popped out of the bubbly water, creating a nice view for her fans. Her long, wet hair hung down her back settling at her waist, drawing even more emphasis to her perky bottom.

In the post’s caption, Alexiss asked her followers if they preferred a bubble bath or a bubble bu**. As one might expect, the question sparked an array of colorful answers, but many of her fans said they preferred both in this case.

Fans were also quick to point out how stunning the photo was.

One follower told Alexiss she was a “stunning beauty” that was a “goddess.”

“Haven’t you already broken the internet once?” one admirer playfully asked.

“How about twice for good measure,” the stunner replied.

Another fan chimed in and said that the beauty had probably broken the internet more than twice. He may be right; Alexiss has set Instagram on fire several times just this week alone — and it’s only Tuesday.

The post has proven to be one of her most popular, garnering over 42,000 likes before being live for just over four hours.

Alexiss has been vacationing in the Maldives for the past several days. As The Inquisitir previously reported, she has shared many titallating photos while there.

The beauty recently celebrated one year of marriage with hubby, Travis Yohe. She shared a series of photos of their happy day earlier in the week.

Loading...

“If the first year of marriage is the hardest, then we got this in the bag,” she said in the post. She said Yohe was the love of her entire life, adding that he was “more than everything my little girl self dreamt of marrying when I was younger.”

The stunner also owns her own swimwear brand, made especially for curvy women.

Fans wanting to see more of Alexiss can follow her Instagram account.