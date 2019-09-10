Jade Cline Speaks Out About First Season On ‘Teen Mom 2’, Doesn’t Consider Herself Jenelle Evans Replacement

On Tuesday night, Teen Mom 2 will premiere its brand-new season on MTV. While Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus will all be returning to the show, notably missing will be Jenelle Evans. MTV cut ties with the mom-of-three earlier this year and, in her place, added Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline. TMZ caught up with Jade recently and talked to her about how she feels about being Jenelle’s replacement and what she wants fans to know about her.

The cameraman talks to Jade about being Jenelle’s replacement and asks her why she “wants to be known as more” than that.

“I wouldn’t consider myself a replacement, but I mean, I think I have a good storyline and my story is really relatable to people. I mean I’m just raw with my story so I hope people really relate to it.”

Jade is the mom to one daughter named Kloie. Her daughter’s second birthday is quickly approaching, something that Jade admits she is excited for. She is also asked what Jade wants people to “know about her.”

Jade replied, “I’m a great mom. Every good mom, they make their own mistakes, it makes you a better mom is just learning from your mistakes.”

This will be Jade’s first season on Teen Mom 2. She sat down with Kailyn Lowry on her Coffee Convos podcast with co-host Lindsie Chrisley for the reveal earlier this year, but told TMZ that she is still adjusting and hasn’t really “got a chance” to get to know anyone from the show.

The interview wraps up when Jade is asked if she is single. She says she “can’t answer” that question, but does open up when she is asked if she wants to have more kids.

Loading...

“I’m not really worried about it right now I’m just worried about my kid and just me and my career.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jade Cline spoke out on Twitter ahead of the new season of Teen Mom 2. She admitted that she has made mistakes, but says she has “grown” since the season was filmed.

Jade will not be the first new cast member to Teen Mom 2. Back in 2017, MTV added Briana DeJesus as a fifth cast member on the show. She is still sharing her story on the show.

Fans can tune in Tuesday night on MTV to meet Jade Cline on Teen Mom 2 and to catch up with the rest of the cast.