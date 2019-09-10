Blonde Bombshell Hilde Osland Flaunts Incredible Body In Crop Top And Yoga Pants

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland is no stranger to flaunting her insane body in skimpy bikinis on Instagram. The blonde beauty, who is based in sunny Australia, finds plenty of opportunities to rock stunning swimwear. Just a few days ago, The Inquisitr reported on a particularly sizzling shot in which Osland rocked a gold seqinned bikini that left little to the imagination and highlighted Osland’s curves to perfection.

Osland seems to enjoy getting outdoors to enjoy the fresh air in Australia, either on the beach or on hikes in scenic locations. In her latest Instagram update, the beauty shared five shots of herself in a pair of yoga pants and crop top, taken from all angles.

Osland rocked a pair of dark camoflauge yoga pants that clung to every curve. The bottoms weren’t as high-waisted as many yoga pants on the market, as Osland’s belly button was still visible, but the cut accentuated her booty while also highlighting her tiny waist. She paired the pants with a simple t-shirt that was slightly oversized on top, but cropped in a way that allowed Osland to show off her toned abs. She had her blonde hair in tousled braids, and finished off the outfit with a blue baseball cap.

Osland turned to the side in the second shot, flaunting her booty. In the third sexy snap, she allowed the camera to capture her from behind. Her dangerous curves were on full display, and her followers were able to see the secret details of her DIY crop top, as she appeared to have simply knotted a t-shirt in the back. The other snaps in the series featured Osland showing off her body from different angles. She made sure to tell her followers in the caption that the look was from the fitness brand Last Set, though the logo is clearly visible on both the pants and the top.

Osland’s followers loved the sizzling snaps, and the post received over 6,400 likes within just 30 minutes.

“You always look fantastic in every photo! You’re so gorgeous,” one follower said in the comments section.

“Looking Ah-May-Zing. Have a #stylishday,” another fan added.

“And now my Tuesday is suddenly much better,” one fan said.

A complimentary follower called Osland “perfection at its finest.”

Followers who simply can’t get enough of Osland’s beauty should make sure to check out not just her Instagram posts, but her Instagram story highlights. She has quite a few sizzling snaps saved in a Story category simply called “Me,” in which her beauty is the main focus.