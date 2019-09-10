Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Spills Out Of Leopard-Print One-Piece While Reading The Newspaper

Devin Brugman is showing off her incredible figure again on social media, and her fans are going absolutely wild over it.

On Monday, September 9, the bikini queen took to her Instagram page late in the evening to share a trio of new photos that brought some serious heat to her feed. The three photos were captured as Devin read her morning paper while sitting on the floor of a large, secluded deck. The golden sun spilled in through the open ceiling of the room to provide a gorgeous natural spotlight on the model’s impressive physique.

Devin sent pulses racing in the new snaps, as she was flaunting her famous curves in a skintight swimsuit that did her nothing but favors and clung to her body in all of the right ways. The piece appeared to be from the Leopard Collection of her own Monday Swimwear line, which she runs with fellow bikini babe Natasha Oakley and, judging by the reaction to the post, she certainly seemed to do her brand well.

The clingy nature of the bold one-piece highlighted the stunner’s flat midsection, though that was pretty much all that was covered by the itty-bitty swimsuit. Its low, scoop neckline was hardly enough to contain Devin’s voluptuous assets, spilling cleavage out from every angle as she enjoyed her morning under the sun. Meanwhile, its lower half featured a dangerously high-cut and cheeky design that exposed her booty almost in its entirety, as well as her long, toned legs.

Zooming into the snap revealed that the babe had added a dainty pendant necklace for a bit of bling that fell down to her nearly-bare chest, bringing even more eyes towards her exposed decolletage. Her dark tresses appeared slightly damp as if she had just showered or gone for a swim, and were slicked back behind her head. The style kept them from covering her face, which was done up with a minimal makeup look that let her striking features and stunning natural beauty shine.

Fans of the brunette bombshell went absolutely insane for the new addition to her feed. Devin’s post racked up well over 20,000 likes in just 11 hours since going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Always flawless,” one person wrote, while another said that Devin was “body goals.”

Loading...

“Stunning pics! Stunning gal!” commented a third.

Devin always wows her 1.3 million Instagram followers no matter what she is wearing. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the social media sensation sent temperatures soaring again recently when she showed off her impressive physique in a minuscule white crop top adorned with an adorable cherry print — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.