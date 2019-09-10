Sofia Richie Goes Braless In See-Through White Shirt & Tight Snakeskin Pants

Sofia Richie continues to show off her chic style and sexy curves as she and boyfriend Scott Disick remain in New York for Fashion Week. The Daily Mail reports that the pair were spotted out yet again on Monday, and that the young model showed some skin as she hit the town.

Sofia and Scott were photographed strolling the streets of NYC on this week, and Richie’s outfit stole the show. The model rocked a pair of skintight, brown leather snakeskin pants, which hugged her figure and flaunted her curvy hips.

Richie also ditched her bra as she sported a tiny, see-through white tank top, that left little to the imagination as her bare chest could be spotted underneath.

Sofia, who is the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, had her long, blonde hair parted down the center and styled in sleek, straight strands, which fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

Richie also rocked a full face of makeup for the outing, which consisted of a bronzed glow, shimmering eye shadow, and long lashes. She also added a light pink glossy color on her lips, pink blush on her cheeks, and a shining highlighter on her face to complete her glam look.

Sofia accessorized the ensemble with some gold bangle bracelets on her wrist, a pair of strappy black heels, and a small black handbag, which she slung over her shoulder.

Meanwhile, Scott wore a more casual look, sporting a pair of light-colored jeans and a tan sweater. He added a gold watch, brown shoes, and a pair of trendy dark sunglasses to finish off his style.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia and Scott have seemingly been having a good time during their trip to The Big Apple. The couple were spotted out over the weekend packing on the PDA as they strolled hand-in-hand off to a dinner date.

Richie wore a skintight brightly-colored jumpsuit, which boasted a graffiti print and cut-out elements to show off Sofia’s toned torso. The top also had a low cut, which put the model’s ample cleavage on display. Disick again wore a pair of casual pants and a comfortable-looking sweater for the date night.

Recently, sources told Us Weekly that Scott Disick’s former longtime love and baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, loves seeing him so happy with Sofia Richie.

“Kourtney thinks Sofia brings out the best in Scott and is happy for them. Kourtney and Sofia share a common background and lifestyle, and Sofia is easy to get along with and is a normal girl,” the insider dished.