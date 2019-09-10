Aussie Bombshell Natasha Oakley Sizzles In Leopard-Print Bikini

Natasha Oakley is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her millions of fans.

On Tuesday, September 10, the swimsuit designer kicked off her morning by sharing a huge, bikini-clad Instagram update that has instantly become a hit with her 2.1 million followers on the social media platform. The post was curated to express her excitement about shooting a new campaign for her brand Monday Swimwear, which she runs with fellow bikini babe Devin Brugman. Natasha also announced that a new collection was on the way, though fans may have been too captivated by her incredible figure to even take notice of the news.

The Aussie bombshell sent pulses racing in the quadruple-Insta update that saw her sporting a seriously skimpy bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The sexy two-piece appeared to be from Monday Swimwear’s Leopard Collection, as it boasted a bold, leopard-print that alone was enough to turn heads.

Natasha’s barely-there bikini consisted of a push-up style top that flaunted an ample amount of cleavage thanks to its dangerously low, scoop neckline that left her decolletage completely bare. On her lower half, she opted for a pair of high-waist bikini bottoms that clung to her curves in all of the right ways, while sitting high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

Fans scrolling through the four slides of the post were treated to seeing Natasha strike a slew of poses in the bikini, as well as an appearance by Devin Brugman, who was also sporting a piece from the Leopard Collection. In the final photo of the set, the beauty treated her followers to a full-length look at her incredible figure as she sat on the ledge of a wooden wall. The pose revealed the extremely cheeky nature of her bikini bottoms, which exposed her curvaceous booty nearly in its entirety, as well as her long, toned legs, which were stretched out in front of her for her audience to ogle in.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Australian bombshell began showering her latest upload with love. The snap racked up well over 10,000 likes within just five hours since going live on Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another called Natasha a “beautiful Australian girl.”

Loading...

“So stunning! You’re an inspiration and I hope one day that I’ll be lucky enough to work with someone as talented as you,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Natasha has flaunted her incredible bikini body on social media. As The Inquisitr previously noted, the beauty showed off her famous curves again recently in a sexy black bikini — a look that drove her followers absolutely wild.