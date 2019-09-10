Taylor Swift’s Legs Are Too Hot To Handle In A Tiny Black Skirt

Taylor Swift rocked the house on Monday night as she preformed in Paris in front of an adoring crowd, and she looked hotter than ever while doing so. The Daily Mail reports that the singer delivered her first live performances of many of her new songs during the concert, and that she went edgy in an all-black look for the event.

In the photos from the concert, Taylor is seen rocking a long-sleeved black blouse, which boasted a low cut to flaunt Swift’s cleavage. She added a short black skirt, which showcased her tiny waist, curvy hips, and her long, lean legs. Taylor added some black boots to finish off her ensemble.

The singer had her shoulder-length blonde hair styled in loose curls that fell all around her shoulders and down her back. She also sported a full face of makeup for the concert, which included a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks and a dramatic smokey eye shadow. Taylor added thick lashes, dark eyebrows, and her signature bright red lip color to complete the glam look.

During her set she reportedly played songs such as “Lover,” “You Need To Calm Down,” and “The Archer,” for her fans to enjoy.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it has been a bit of a stressful month for the singer, who had a fan break into her home in Rhode Island last week.

Taylor was reportedly not home at the time of the break-in, and alarms were triggered that alerted the police to come and investigate the situation. The man, Richard J. McEwan of Milford New Jersey, was the third fan in the past two months to attempt to get into Swift’s home. He was also the only one who was successful.

McEwan was found in the foyer by police when they did a search of the mansion. He had reportedly removed his shoes in order to be “polite,” as he wandered around the house looking for the singer.

Loading...

Earlier this year, Roger Alvarado was arrested for attempting to break in to Swift’s New York townhouse on three different occasions. The man had already served time in prison for a previous break-in at her home, where he took a shower and fell asleep in her bed before being busted.

Taylor Swift has previously spoke out about her fear of something violent happening, and told Elle that she carried QuikClot bandages with her, which are meant to stop the bleeding due to a gunshot or knife wound.