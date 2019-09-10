Jenelle Evans Launches Makeup Line, Former ‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham Makes Appearance At Launch Event

Jenelle Evans has been gearing up to launch her cosmetics line and on Monday, the former Teen Mom 2 star launched her line while in New York City. On Tuesday morning, Jenelle took to Instagram to share some photos from the event and to talk about it to her followers.

She called the night a “huge success” and thanked everyone who was there.

In the photos, Jenelle looks comfortable sitting on a couch and hugging a pillow that reads, “JE Cosmetics.” She is wearing red pants and a black shirt. Her long hair is worn down and she is wearing a hat that also has her cosmetics line logo on it. Fans can visit her website and check out the eyebrow kit that she recently launched.

Jenelle shared photos from the launch party to her Instagram stories and there were some familiar faces at the event. Ashley Martson from 90 Day Fiancé was there and Jenelle shared a photo of the two together to her social media. However, Ashley wasn’t the only familiar face there. According to Hollywood Life, former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham was spotted at the event as well.

While neither Jenelle or Farrah have posted photos of one another together at the event, a photo shared on Farrah’s Instagram stories shows her with her daughter Sophia at the event in New York.

Both Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans have been in New York during New York Fashion Week. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah came under fire by some fans for allowing her daughter to walk in full makeup at an event.

Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans both appeared on MTV reality shows, although not the same ones. Farrah shared her life on Teen Mom OG for nearly a decade while Jenelle appeared on Teen Mom 2. Farrah left the series in 2018 and earlier this year, MTV announced they would no longer be following Jenelle’s storyline for the show.

The new season of Teen Mom 2 will premiere on MTV Tuesday night, but notably missing will be Jenelle. In her place, MTV has added Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline. Jade appeared on MTV for one season of Young and Pregnant before she was asked to join the cast of Teen Mom 2. Jade joins cast members Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus on the show.

Fans can tune in Tuesday night to catch up with the cast and to meet new cast member Jade Cline.