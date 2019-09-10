‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Was Reportedly Miserable While Pregnant With Son James

Andrew Glennon claims James was unwanted by the reality star.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon are in the midst of a messy feud on social media.

As they continue to battle over the custody of their one-year-old son James, Glennon has made shocking allegations of drug use and more against the Teen Mom OG star and during one recent rant on Instagram, he told his online followers that Portwood never actually wanted to get pregnant in 2017.

“[James] never stood a chance at having a mother. His birth was a burden and a source of misery from the start,” Glennon alleged, according to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Portwood and Glennon learned she was pregnant with their first child, the second for Portwood, who also shares a 10-year-old daughter with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley, in September 2017, just weeks after going public with their relationship on Instagram. As Teen Mom OG fans will recall, Portwood and her former fiancé, Matt Baier, were together at the start of 2017 but after failing to mend their relationship while appearing on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, where Glennon was working behind the scenes, they went their separate ways.

According to Glennon, their whirlwind romance and pregnancy news didn’t come as good news to his then-girlfriend.

“[Amber said], ‘I never wanted another baby. I’m 29 years old and should be out having fun! This isn’t the life I wanted to live! You’ve ruined everything!’… [I heard that] daily,” Glennon claimed.

Glennon went on to say that while Portwood was completely upset about having another child, he couldn’t have been happier to have become a father and now says that James, his “little man,” is the source of all of his life’s joy.

“It used to be split evenly, but I cannot control other people’s actions or emotions. I had no control of that decision, my family was broken without my say so,” he continued.

Portwood and Glennon’s relationship came to an end in July of this year after she was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. Then, weeks later, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Portwood traveled to New York City to attend the Teen Mom OG Season 8 reunion without Glennon.

Following the airing of the reunion special last week, Glennon lashed out at Portwood by suggesting she ditched their son to film the episode with host Dr. Drew Pinsky.

Portwood is expected to begin filming for a new season of Teen Mom OG by the end of the year.