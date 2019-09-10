Kelly Clarkson Jokes About Eating ‘All The Food’ After Showing Off Impressive Weight Loss

Kelly recently opened up about her 37-pound weight loss.

Kelly Clarkson is joking about how she’s going to eat “all the food” as she celebrated the premiere of her brand new talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on September 9. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories account, the gorgeous singer told her millions of followers that she and her team were celebrating a job well done by treating themselves to something yummy.

Kelly took to Instagram Stories to chat with her fans shortly after The Inquisitr reported that the “Miss Independent” singer stunned fans by showing off her slim figure in a stunning new photo that showed her rocking a black and white figure-hugging dress this week.

“We’re done with work for now and we’re actually going to watch the premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the star told fans via Instagram Stories as she rode around in a car, admitting that she actually hadn’t seen the premiere just yet.

She then revealed that she and her team would be celebrating the big premiere by heading to lunch together, as she joked to her fans, “We’re going to eat ALL the food at lunch because we’re hungry and we didn’t eat breakfast. Yay!”

The mom of two also said that they’d all been up since 5:30 a.m. because of an early appearance on Today with Hoda Kotb and Meredith Vieira.

As The Inquisitr also reported, she previously impressed fans with her weight loss by showing off her trim figure in a video shared to social media last month, and Kelly has been very vocal about how she dropped the weight and got healthier in multiple interviews over the past several months.

She revealed during a past interview on Today in June of last year that she dropped a seriously impressive 37 pounds thanks to making a big change to her diet and without even hitting the gym.

Clarkson has repeatedly credited The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in “Healthy” Foods That Cause Disease and Weight Gain by Dr. Steven Gundry for aiding her on her weight loss journey, confirming that she read the book to help her to get an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem she was suffering from under control.

And it seems as though Clarkson most definitely deserves to treat herself following the much-anticipated premiere of her talk show this week.

Reviews of the first episode of the talk show were overwhelmingly positive on social media, as many flocked to Twitter to share their praise for the original American Idol winner as she tried her hand at hosting.

@KellyClarksonTV Loved the 1st show @kellyclarkson congrats on your new talk show it is now set on my DVR!! #KellyClarksonShow — Cheryl (@clkoval) September 10, 2019

Congrats @kellyclarkson on your 1st episode of the #KellyClarksonShow !! Just got home and watched it on my DVR and I loved it!! So fun and heartwarming. Can’t wait to see what else the season brings! @KellyClarksonTV — michelledemilt (@michelledemilt) September 10, 2019

Omg @kellyclarkson I loved your show today and I love you! Thank you for bringing some light to my day everyday!!! — Jason Kenneth Landon (@JasonLandon11) September 10, 2019

Yay @kellyclarkson What an awesome first show. I absolutely loved it! #TheKellyClarksonShow — Denise Dial (@denise_dial) September 10, 2019

I must say the @kellyclarkson talk show is so fun. I especially loved the singing in the beginning and @SteveCarell. I just love her???? — Family Time (@Familytime4ks) September 10, 2019

@KellyClarksonTV Kelly your show is absolutely fabulous. Kept us smiling through the entire show. Didn’t even want to look at my phone once. Power to you my dear Kelly. Thank you for making this world a better place!!! @kellyclarkson ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Lisa (@lilpea80) September 10, 2019

In addition to having her very own talk show, Kelly will also be gracing screens across the U.S. on NBC when The Voice returns with the singer, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani on the coaching panel for Season 17 which is set to premiere on September 23.