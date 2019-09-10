Kim Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage In Unbuttoned Silk Top

Kim Kardashian has never been shy about showing off her curves, and this week was no different as she stepped out in New York City for Fashion Week. The Daily Mail reports that Kim was snapped flaunting her famous figure as she left her hotel on Monday night.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stunned in a metallic silk pantsuit that put all of her curves on full display. Kim rocked a pair of high-waisted pants, which flaunted her tiny waist and curvy hips. She added a matching long-sleeved silk blouse, which she left mostly unbuttoned to show off her braless cleavage underneath.

Kim had her dark hair in a new, shorter style as she rocked a straight, sleek bob that fell around her chin. She also added a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and her signature nude lip color to complete the glam look.

Kim didn’t wear any jewelry with the ensemble, but did add some strappy sandals and some light-colored polish on her long fingernails to jazz up her chic look a bit.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim has been wearing some bold looks as of late. Last week she stepped out wearing skintight leather from head to toe as she and her husband, Kanye West, headed out for a date night in Los Angeles.

Kim put her hourglass figure in the spotlight as she wore a tight top, form-fitting pants, and rocked some dark sunglasses.

The date night occurred just after Kim revealed that she and West will likely not have any more children. During an Instagram question and answer session, the reality star claimed that her four babies, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, are enough for her to handle.

“I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” Kim wrote on social media when asked about expanding her family.

As many fans know, Kim’s plate is very full at the moment. In addition to raising her children, she also owns her own makeup company and is launching a brand new line of shapewear. She’s also in law school and studying to become a lawyer like her late father, Robert Kardashian.